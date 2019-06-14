Tevosol Appoints Ron Mills as CEO

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tevosol, Inc., an early stage medical device company, announced today the appointment of transplant industry veteran Ron Mills as the company's chief executive officer.

Mills brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare communications, brand strategy, and venture creation, with 20 years in organ transplantation and regenerative medicine. From 2000 to 2007 he led global market development and commercialization of the LifePort Kidney Transporter for Organ Recovery Systems, the market leader in organ preservation.

Dr. Darren Freed, Tevosol co-founder and chief scientific officer, praised Mills' success in cultivating strong relations with transplant surgeons, organ preservation coordinators and techs, and organizations across the transplantation community.

"Ron knows our technology and our market," said Freed. "He brings a wealth of relevant experience to our team and adds a spark of creativity to drive the next exciting stage of our enterprise. Tevosol is fortunate to have Ron Mills at the helm."

A Detroit area native, Mills earned degrees in literature at the University of Michigan. Prior to joining Organ Recovery Systems, he was director of communications for the Chicago and Great Lakes consulting practice of Ernst & Young, an independent writer and editor, and a biopharma advertising executive. In 2007 Mills founded Maelstream Startups, an independent consultancy based in Evanston, Illinois, where he served as launch strategist for drugs, devices, and dotcoms; as interim executive at Publicis, Syneos (InVentiv), and McCann; and as an advisor to the transplantation community. He joined Tevosol in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in October 2018.

About Tevosol

Tevosol, Inc. is a medical device company developing EVOSS™ (Ex-Vivo Organ Support System). A portable perfusion machine built around the living, working organ at normal body temperature, EVOSS™ will help surgeons recover, resuscitate, transport, evaluate, and transplant more donor organs today and help scientists unlock new sources that will solve the organ shortage tomorrow.

