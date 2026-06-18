Tevra Brands Launches "In Their Everywhere" Campaign as Pet Owners Prepare for Peak Tick Season

OMAHA, Neb., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tevra Brands, a leader in innovative and affordable pet health solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new national campaign "In Their Everywhere," highlighting the everyday moments that make life with pets so meaningful while reinforcing the importance of reliable flea and tick protection.

From curling up in bed to sneaking into the laundry pile or claiming a spot on your lap, pets have a way of being part of everything we do. The "In Their Everywhere" campaign captures these relatable, heartwarming moments that pet parents know and love—and reminds us that nothing should come between us and those connections.

The campaign launches at a time when flea and tick protection is top of mind for pet owners nationwide. Recent reports from public health officials and veterinary experts indicate that 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most active tick seasons in years, with tick populations expanding into new regions and increased concerns surrounding tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis, and anaplasmosis. Experts attribute the trend to a combination of milder winters, changing weather patterns, and expanding wildlife habitats, creating more opportunities for pets and their families to encounter ticks during everyday outdoor activities

"At Tevra, we understand that pets aren't just part of our homes—they're part of our lives, our routines, and our most cherished moments," said Tovey Call, Marketing Director at Tevra Brands. "This campaign celebrates that bond while reinforcing the importance of protecting it with trusted, high-quality flea and tick solutions."

"Pets are part of our everyday lives, from neighborhood walks and backyard playtime to weekend adventures and family vacations," added Call. "As awareness around ticks and tick-borne diseases continues to grow, pet parents are looking for protection they can trust. This campaign reminds us that safeguarding those moments starts with protecting the pets who share them."

The campaign features Tevra's Activate II for Dogs and Actispot 2 for Cats, advanced topical treatments that kill and repel fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes. Designed with both performance and value in mind, these products deliver the same trusted active ingredients found in leading brands—at a more accessible price point for pet parents.

As with all Tevra products, Activate II and Actispot 2 reflect the company's core commitments to:

Innovation — Delivering effective, easy-to-use solutions that fit seamlessly into pet owners' lives

— Delivering effective, easy-to-use solutions that fit seamlessly into pet owners' lives Quality — Providing trusted formulations that meet high standards of safety and performance

— Providing trusted formulations that meet high standards of safety and performance Trust — Offering dependable protection that pet parents can feel confident using

The "In Their Everywhere" campaign was brought to life in collaboration with Omaha-based production company Panoptic, led by creative partners Derek and Brent Maze. The project marks another successful partnership between Tevra Brands and Panoptic, built on a shared passion for storytelling, creativity, and a deep love for pets.

"Working with Derek, Brent, and the Panoptic team continues to be an incredible experience," said Tovey Call. "As fellow members of the Omaha community, they share our values, our work ethic, and our appreciation for the role pets play in our lives. Their ability to bring this vision to life made this campaign truly special."

The campaign will roll out across digital platforms, including social media and YouTube, inviting pet owners to engage by sharing how their own pets show up in their "everywhere." Through this interactive approach, Tevra aims to celebrate the joy pets bring while continuing to build a community of passionate, engaged pet parents.

As pet owners navigate another active flea and tick season, the campaign also serves as a reminder of the importance of proactive parasite protection to help pets stay healthy and comfortable year-round.

To view the full "In Their Everywhere" campaign, visit:

Activate®II: https://youtu.be/19DhpLCQKls?si=LYeh_-ehtFzK3COz

Actispot®2: https://youtu.be/Xgtw08t3Ejc?si=rj79YcPf0mMD9GS3

About Tevra Brands

Tevra Brands is committed to providing high-quality, innovative pet health solutions at an exceptional value. With a focus on flea and tick protection, wellness, and everyday pet care, Tevra develops products that help pet parents keep their animals healthy, comfortable, and happy—without compromise.

SOURCE Tevra Brands