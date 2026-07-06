Tevra Brands Introduces Vetality® Brush Free Twist + Lick™ Dental Gel for Cats: A Brush-Free Solution Designed for Today's Fast-Growing Cat Market

Innovative oral gel makes dental care as easy as "Just Twist and Lick"

OMAHA, Neb., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cat ownership continues to surge across the United States, Tevra Brands is introducing a fun and easy solution for cat parents to care for one of their pet's most overlooked health needs. The new Vetality® Brush Free Twist + Lick™ Dental Gel for Cats delivers effective oral care with a simple routine that requires no toothbrush; just twist, let your cat lick, and you're done.

The veterinarian-approved dental gel helps control plaque and tartar buildup while cleaning, whitening and brightening teeth. Powered by patented ProLong™ Technology, the gel bonds to the gums and continuously releases active ingredients, providing long-lasting protection long after application.

The launch comes as the pet industry experiences what many analysts are calling a "Cat Renaissance." According to recent industry research, cat adoption continues to outpace dog adoption, with over half of all new pet adoptions now being cats. At the same time, cat-related product categories continue to outperform dogs, with retailers expanding shelf space and investing heavily in feline innovation.

"Today's cat parents want products that fit naturally into their busy lives," said Tovey Call, Marketing Director at Tevra Brands. "Cats have always been wonderfully independent, and that's exactly why they're becoming the perfect companion for modern lifestyles. We wanted to create a dental solution that works with cats instead of against them. Brush Free Twist + Lick makes oral care incredibly simple. Just twist and lick."

Interest in cat adoption has remained strong over the past five years while interest in dog adoption has declined, reflecting changing lifestyles, urban living and work habits. Research also shows that kittens now account for more than 80 percent of new cat adoptions, creating an entirely new generation of cat parents looking for convenient wellness solutions.

Despite the tremendous growth in cat ownership, feline health remains under-served. Industry studies indicate that one in five cat owners purchased no pharmaceutical or animal health products for their cats during the past six months, highlighting an opportunity to make preventative care more accessible.

"One of the biggest challenges in feline health isn't awareness, it's convenience," Call added. "If caring for your cat feels difficult, it's easy to skip. We designed Brush Free Twist + Lick to remove that barrier so maintaining your cat's oral health becomes something owners not only can stick with but actually enjoy."

Vetality Brush Free Twist + Lick Dental Gel for Cats features:

Twist and Lick ™ application

application No brushing required

Helps control plaque and tartar buildup

Cleans, whitens and brightens teeth

Patented ProLong ™ Technology which continuously releases active ingredients for long-lasting protection

Technology which continuously releases active ingredients for long-lasting protection Veterinarian approved

Catnip flavor cats love

Consumer excitement is already translating into strong demand. Following an early launch on TikTok Shop, Vetality Brush Free Twist + Lick Dental Gel for Cats quickly gained traction with pet parents, generating sales and hundreds of creator-driven content and authentic product demonstrations.

"The response on TikTok has exceeded our expectations," said Call. "Cat parents love the simplicity of 'Just Twist and Lick.' When people see how easy it is, and more importantly, when they see how readily cats accept it, it really resonates. It's validating to see consumers embrace a product that solves a real problem."

As retailers continue expanding their cat health assortments and consumers increasingly prioritize quality, health and convenience when shopping for feline products, Tevra Brands believes innovations like Twist + Lick are helping define the future of everyday pet care. Industry surveys rank quality, health and nutrition, and value as the top purchasing considerations for today's cat parents, while the product's rapid momentum on TikTok demonstrates the growing demand for simple, effective wellness solutions that fit seamlessly into modern pet ownership.

Vetality Brush Free Twist + Lick Dental Gel for Cats is available through select retailers and online.

About Tevra Brands

Tevra Brands develops veterinarian-inspired pet healthcare products that make caring for pets simpler, smarter and more effective. From flea and tick protection to innovative wellness solutions, Tevra creates products designed to help pets live healthier, happier lives while making pet care easier for the people who love them.

For more information, visit TevraBrands.com.

SOURCE Tevra Brands