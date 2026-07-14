Vetality® Expands First Aid Portfolio to Help Pet Parents Act Fast When Every Minute Matters

Fast-acting first aid solutions, including Canine Aspirin and Stop the Runs®, are available nationwide, with new cat and recovery innovations arriving in 2027.

OMAHA, Neb., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When pets aren't feeling their best, pet parents don't want to wait days for relief. That's why Tevra Brands continues to expand its Vetality® First Aid Collection; a growing portfolio of fast, accessible solutions designed to help pet parents provide immediate care before or alongside veterinary treatment.

Available today at Walmart, PetSmart, Amazon, Chewy, and many leading pet retailers nationwide, Vetality First Aid products are helping families respond quickly to some of the most common pet health concerns, from pain and digestive upset to ear care and wound treatment.

"Pet health emergencies don't happen on a schedule," said Tovey Call, Marketing Director at Tevra Brands. "Whether it's an upset stomach after a weekend adventure or discomfort from everyday aches and pains, pet parents want trusted products they can purchase immediately. Vetality First Aid was created to provide fast, reliable solutions when they need them most."

Meeting the Growing Demand for Immediate Pet Care

The pet first aid category continues to gain momentum as consumers increasingly seek convenient, over-the-counter solutions for common pet health issues before conditions escalate.

Vetality's expanding portfolio includes products across several first-aid categories, including:

Vetality® Canine Aspirin – Helps temporarily relieve minor aches and discomfort associated with everyday activity in dogs.

– Helps temporarily relieve minor aches and discomfort associated with everyday activity in dogs. Vetality® Stop the Runs® Natural Chewables – A fast-acting digestive support formula designed to help relieve occasional diarrhea and restore digestive comfort.

– A fast-acting digestive support formula designed to help relieve occasional diarrhea and restore digestive comfort. Vetality® Medicated Relief Ear Drops

Vetality® Medicated Hot Spot + Wound Care

Vetality® Muscle Relief Massage Gel

And other veterinarian-inspired first aid solutions

New Innovation Coming in Q1 2027

Building on the success of its digestive health portfolio, Tevra Brands will introduce two new additions in Q1 2027:

Vetality® Stop the Runs® Powder for Cats

A first-of-its-kind, fast-acting natural powder formulated specifically for cats, featuring prebiotics and electrolytes to help firm loose stool, support hydration, and restore digestive balance in an easy-to-administer sachet.

Vetality® After the Runs™

Designed as the next step after digestive upset, this therapeutic chewable helps restore healthy gut flora, strengthen the intestinal lining, support immune health, and promote long-term digestive recovery following diarrhea, antibiotics, illness, or periods of stress.

Together, the products create a comprehensive digestive care system that supports both immediate relief and ongoing recovery.

Available Where Pet Parents Shop

Vetality First Aid products are available at:

Walmart

PetSmart

Amazon

Chewy

Select regional and independent pet retailers nationwide

As consumer demand for convenient pet healthcare solutions continues to grow, Tevra Brands remains committed to expanding its innovation pipeline with products that help keep pets well, from nose to tail.

For more information about Vetality products, visit https://tevrabrands.com/collections/first-aid-new

About Tevra Brands

Tevra Brands is dedicated to developing innovative, science-backed pet healthcare products that make caring for pets easier and more accessible. From flea and tick protection to first aid, dental care, digestive health, and wellness solutions, Tevra delivers trusted products that help keep pets healthy from nose to tail. Its Vetality® portfolio is available through leading retailers across North America, including Walmart, PetSmart, Amazon, Chewy, and many other pet specialty and eCommerce partners.

SOURCE Tevra Brands