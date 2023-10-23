Tevva's response to termination of proposed merger agreement with ElectraMeccanica

News provided by

Tevva Motors Limited

23 Oct, 2023, 04:00 ET

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month (4 October 2023), Tevva Motors Limited (Tevva) was informed by ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (ElectraMeccanica) that it no longer intended to continue with the merger agreement, citing incurable breaches.

Continue Reading
Tevva 7.5t battery-electric truck
Tevva 7.5t battery-electric truck

The Tevva team was deeply disappointed by this abrupt decision and had no opportunity to respond to ElectraMeccanica's claims before they went public. Tevva gave full and open access at every point in the process to ElectraMeccanica's advisors and management, with full financial due diligence prior to signing the definitive agreement and senior members of the ElectraMeccanica executive team in residence for many weeks at Tevva's UK facility.

Tevva strongly refutes the basis under which the planned merger was terminated, with no regard to the agreement termination protocol, and will be seeking recourse through due legal process. Tevva will shortly go public on its rebuttal of the ElectraMeccanica claims via the company's advisors.

The termination of the deal has galvanised the entire Tevva team and board and the company has immediately laid down plans to regroup from this event and emerge even stronger. To this end, Tevva has:

  • Restructured the leadership team with David Roberts taking the role of CEO and Ken Scott becoming Managing Director, under the Chairmanship of Ian Harnett
  • Re-engaged with a number of investors and public companies looking for a merger with Tevva; the company is confident that from these various opportunities it will secure both medium and long term financing to complete its business plan of commercialisation and ramp up sales.

Tevva continues to attract interest from customers in its 7.5t battery-electric truck and the company has held a number of open days and customer demonstrations in recent weeks, including a successful acceptance test with TG Lynes ahead of vehicle handover in December. The Tevva battery-electric truck will be TG Lynes' first truck for use in central London and the company was highly complementary about the vehicle's performance. Tevva also has a number of trucks in build for handover to other customers.

About Tevva:

"We do technology because it matters and makes a difference to humanity."

Tevva is a hydrogen electric truck company with a spectrum of options for zero-emission medium to heavy-duty trucks.  Our revolutionary hydrogen fuel-cell range extension technology allows our vehicles to do all the work of a diesel, with total peace of mind about cost, range, and environmental impact.  Tevva is leading the electric charge to zero-emission freight and urban logistics.  We have vehicles on the road already, getting the job done, and are focused on optimising green hydrogen solutions as part of our proposition.

www.tevva.com

SOURCE Tevva Motors Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.