TEWAMOTO Unveils HydraX Electric Personal Watercraft Concept at the Miami International Boat Show

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEWAMOTO, a U.S.-registered and globally focused mobility brand, unveiled its HydraX electric personal watercraft design concept at the Miami International Boat Show, showcasing its latest vision for high-performance electric mobility on the water.

"HydraX is more than a design concept — it reflects TEWAMOTO's long-term thinking about the future of water mobility," said Wayne Wang, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of TEWAMOTO. "We believe that meaningful electrification is not simply about changing the power source, but about redefining the balance between performance, freedom, and environmental responsibility. With HydraX, we aim to demonstrate that high-performance water sports can be clean, quiet, and genuinely enjoyable."

As the global marine and water sports industry continues to transition toward electrification and sustainability, TEWAMOTO positions HydraX as a forward-looking exploration of how power, environmental impact, and real-world usability can be integrated into the next generation of personal watercraft.

HydraX and the Future of Electric Personal Watercraft Performance

HydraX is a fully electric personal watercraft concept designed for individual water sports enthusiasts who seek exceptional performance while also valuing sustainability and long-term cost efficiency.

Developed around real-world riding scenarios, HydraX addresses several key limitations of traditional gas-powered personal watercraft, including noise, emissions, restricted water access, and high maintenance costs. Its core highlights include:

Fully electric propulsion, delivering zero emissions and low noise, enabling access to more regulated and environmentally sensitive waterways.

A high-output electric powertrain exceeding 240 horsepower, positioning HydraX among the most powerful electric personal watercraft concepts in the industry.

5C ultra-fast charging capability, allowing the battery to recharge from 30% to 90% in approximately five minutes, significantly reducing downtime.

Lower total cost of ownership, minimizing long-term maintenance and energy expenses while enhancing overall riding enjoyment.

Rather than focusing solely on peak performance figures, HydraX emphasizes stable power delivery, usability, and reliability across high-frequency riding scenarios, reflecting TEWAMOTO's user-centered approach to electric mobility design.

Miami: A Global Stage for the Future of Electric Water Mobility

The Miami International Boat Show is one of the world's most influential events for the marine and water sports industry, bringing together leading brands, professionals, and enthusiasts from around the globe. TEWAMOTO's decision to debut HydraX at the show underscores its commitment to engaging the global market in a broader dialogue on the next phase of electric personal watercraft development.

The unveiling of HydraX also marks an important milestone in TEWAMOTO's expansion beyond electric two-wheel mobility, extending its technological capabilities and design philosophy into water-based applications.

About TEWAMOTO

As a U.S.-registered, based, and globally focused international company, TEWAMOTO brings together top talent in design, engineering, and manufacturing from around the world. Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to deliver clean, powerful, and fun mobility experiences for the next generation of riders. We are not just building vehicles — we are building a new way of moving, playing, and living with energy.

