TewaWatt Technology Announces Appointment of Four External Advisors

MILPITAS, Calif. , April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Technology Inc., a next-generation battery pioneer is pleased to announce the appointment of below four external advisors.

Toru Amazutsumi, Ph.D. (Amaz Techno-consultant, LLC CEO & CTO)

Osamu Hikita (Founder of IP Strategist. Former Executive of TDK Corporation)

(Founder of IP Strategist. Former Executive of TDK Corporation) Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi (Former Vice President of Nissan Motor Company)

(Former Vice President of Nissan Motor Company) Professor Atsuo Yamada (Professor of Engineering at the University of Tokyo )

"We are delighted to announce that with the appointment of four external advisors, who bring exceptional experience and achievements to our team, we are poised to accelerate our growth to the next stage," said Dr. Ken Ogata, founder and CEO of TeraWatt Technology.

TeraWatt Technology views external advisors' participation as a very important step to accelerate our growth, leveraging their experiences and deep expertise to facilitate further product/business development to realize our mission, "Electrifying All for the Sustainable Future".

Toru Amazutsumi, Ph.D.

Amaz Techno-consultant, LLC CEO & CTO. Mr.Amazutsumi led the battery development at SANYO from 1982-2010. During his tenure, he filed several tens of patent applications, and was involved in the development and mass production of coin-type, cylindrical-type (18650) which was later adopted by Tesla, and prismatic-type (using Al can) lithium batteries, as well as the development of safety function circuits. He was one of the four committee members of Galaxy Note 7 explosion incident.





Founder of IP Strategist. Former Executive of TDK Corporation. Mr. Hikita worked at Panasonic for 29 years starting in 1983. In 2013, he joined Nidec-Read, and in 2016 he became Vice Chairman and COO of Nidec-Read ( Zhejiang ) Corporation. He then joined TDK Corporation for the period 2016-2022, where he served as Corporate Officer for four years starting in 2017.





Former Executive Vice President of Nissan Motor Corporation. Mr. Yamaguchi joined Nissan Motor Corporation in 1984. From 2014 to 2022, as Alliance EVP who was the head of Renault and Nissan R&D team, he drove the transformation of next-generation technologies including electric vehicle, autonomous driving, connected car, and software-defined vehicle, leading the whole global R&D organization of Renault and Nissan.





Professor of Engineering at the University of Tokyo from 2009. Professor Yamada joined Sony Central Research Laboratories in 1990 as a research scientist and was a visiting researcher at the University of Texas at Austin from 1996 to 1997.From 2000-2022, he experienced multiple occupations including Deputy Director at Unit of Element Strategy Initiative for Catalysts and Batteries at Kyoto University . He has received multiple awards such as Battery Division Research Award from Electrochemical Society in 2022.

About TeraWatt Technology Inc.

TeraWatt Technology Inc. is a California-based company that produces lightweight, high-power, and safe next-generation lithium-ion batteries in its Japanese subsidiary.

SOURCE TeraWatt Technology Inc.