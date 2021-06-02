Tex-Isle Outlines Commercial Strategy For New ERW Pipe Mill

HOUSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tex-Isle, Inc. (Tex-Isle) today announced the decision to sell OCTG products exclusively through distribution. The Houston based steel pipe manufacturer recently announced the construction of a new mill in Robstown, Texas. This is the 4th major project Tex-Isle has undertaken over the past ten years. The mill is a major milestone for the company as it is the first move into ERW pipe-making and will complement their current operations, which includes heat treatment, inspection, and threading, as well as external and internal coating facilities. With the culmination of this project, Tex-Isle will complete its transition from a distributor to a manufacturer.

In discussing the sales strategy, Andy Mejia, Tex-Isle's commercial director, said "We are going to be very distributor driven and will only be selling OCTG products through a strict, authorized network. Our goal is to bring value to being a distributor for Tex-Isle."

The company is currently vetting distributors with the goal of selecting 5 by October of this year in conjunction with mill trials.

Tex-Isle has been a distributor for over sixty years, which provides a unique perspective for what is needed to help distributors succeed. The philosophy is to create a trusting environment, with a clearly defined structure that promotes cooperation and transparency.

"Tex-Isle is an extremely disciplined company and intends to impose that on our sales process. It will be a small group that grows and thrives together in this hyper-competitive landscape." Said Mejia.

The company plans to continue to service its current customers as usual until January 1st, when it will officially make the change to selling OCTG solely through its distribution network.

