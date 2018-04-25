Koncaba also serves as a Director on the Board of Innovative Alternatives, as well as the Friendswood Education Foundation Board. He is a former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Housing and Health Services Coordinating Council and the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County Ports.

About Texan Bank

Based in Houston TX, Texan Bank is a full-service, local community bank offering business and personal banking with four locations across Houston, Sugar Land, Clear Lake, and Friendswood. Purchased in 2011 by Friendswood Capital Corporation, Texan Bank serves its communities through doing business the right way and inspiring employees through servant leadership.

For more information, visit www.texanbank.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texan-bank-ceo-appointed-to-texas-southern-university-board-of-regents-300636397.html

SOURCE Texan Bank

Related Links

http://www.texanbank.com

