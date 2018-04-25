HOUSTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Texan Bank announces appointment of CEO to Board of Regents of a prestigious Houston area university.
The Governor of Texas Greg Abbott has appointed Texan Bank's Chief Executive Officer Kenny Koncaba to the Board of Regents for a term to expire on February 1, 2023. "I sincerely appreciate Governor Abbott appointing me to the Texas Southern University (TSU) Board of Regents. TSU is a dynamic institution of higher learning, and I look forward to serving TSU students, faculty, and administration into the future," stated Koncaba.
Koncaba also serves as a Director on the Board of Innovative Alternatives, as well as the Friendswood Education Foundation Board. He is a former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Housing and Health Services Coordinating Council and the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County Ports.
About Texan Bank
Based in Houston TX, Texan Bank is a full-service, local community bank offering business and personal banking with four locations across Houston, Sugar Land, Clear Lake, and Friendswood. Purchased in 2011 by Friendswood Capital Corporation, Texan Bank serves its communities through doing business the right way and inspiring employees through servant leadership.
For more information, visit www.texanbank.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texan-bank-ceo-appointed-to-texas-southern-university-board-of-regents-300636397.html
SOURCE Texan Bank
Share this article