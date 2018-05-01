Texan Bank Gains Momentum with Recent Award Wins

Texan Bank has received recent recognition for their philanthropic work with nonprofit organizations across Houston and is the recipient of the Texas Bankers Foundation 2018 Cornerstone Award for their work with the group foster home Kidz Harbor. Kidz Harbor is based in Liverpool, TX and houses 50 to 80 children at any given time. Texan Bank has built closets, collected supplies, helped clean up the facilities after Hurricane Harvey, and organizes donation drives and fundraising events every year for the children. One foster child called an event thrown by Texan Bank "the best day of her life." The goal of the Cornerstone Awards is to recognize and reward Texas banks that have made a commitment to be a cornerstone of their communities. This is the 16th year the Texas Bankers Foundation has recognized Texas banks for their community involvement through this competition. Kristi Koncaba, president & COO, will accept the award on May 3 at the Texas Bankers Association's 134th Annual Convention.

Texan Bank also celebrates an award-winning workplace culture. Shortly after being named a Best Place to Work in Houston in 2017 by the Houston Business Journal, Texan Bank was also recently named a Best Place to Work in Texas in 2018 by Texas Monthly Magazine. "Our employees are the backbone of Texan Bank, as they are essential to our customers' satisfaction and the continued growth and success of Texan Bank. Our culture of mutual respect, collaboration, and doing the right thing the right way make the environment at Texan Bank one we are all proud to be part of," stated CEO Kenny Koncaba. Ranked #11 in the small employer category, the winners are chosen based on employer benefits and policies as well as employee satisfaction.

About Texan Bank

Based in Houston TX, Texan Bank is a full-service, local community bank offering business and personal banking with four locations across Houston, Sugar Land, Clear Lake, and Friendswood. Purchased in 2011 by Friendswood Capital Corporation, Texan Bank serves its communities through doing business the right way and inspiring employees through servant leadership.

For more information, visit www.texanbank.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texan-bank-gains-momentum-with-recent-award-wins-300640141.html

SOURCE Texan Bank

Related Links

http://www.texanbank.com

