Texan Bank Opens New Location in River Oaks

HOUSTON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texan Bank, a Houston-based community bank, announces a new branch location opening in River Oaks. The projected grand opening date is slated for early fall 2019.

Led by husband and wife team, Kenny and Kristi Koncaba, Texan Bank's original goal in 2011 was to become the center of commerce in all of the communities the bank serves. Recently achieving over $330 million in total assets, Texan Bank leadership recognized a need to provide greater accessibility to clientele in and around Houston's Uptown area. "Moving into River Oaks has been a goal for Texan Bank for several years, and we are anxiously counting down the days," stated President Kristi Koncaba. CEO Kenny Koncaba added, "Yes, River Oaks is the ideal first step in kicking off our planned expansion efforts, as we already have great customers, investors and officers working and residing in this area. We believe people will find value in welcoming a local, homegrown bank with strong community ties to serve their neighborhood."

The River Oaks branch will be located at 3736 Westheimer Road, sharing a building with Frank's Americana Revival. The approximately 3,100 sq. ft. space will feature Texan-chic custom décor as designed by the talented ownership team at The Arrangement on Post Oak. This location will provide convenience not only in proximity to local business and neighborhoods in the area, but also in its pedestrian accessibility as it is nestled between Highland Village and River Oaks park.

About Texan Bank

Based in Houston TX, Texan Bank is a full-service, local community bank offering business and personal banking with four locations across Houston, Sugar Land, Clear Lake, and Friendswood. Purchased in 2011 by Friendswood Capital Corporation, Texan Bank serves its communities through doing business the right way and inspiring employees through servant leadership.

For more information, visit www.texanbank.com.

