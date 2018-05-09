Texan Bank President Announces New Board Appointment and Award Nomination

Texan Bank's President and Chief Operating Officer Kristi Koncaba has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors. "Texas Mutual is an incredible organization with a strong mission to serve Texas businesses, and I am proud to be joining their board," stated Koncaba. Koncaba also currently serves as a board member of the Bay Area YMCA, Innovative Alternatives, Inc., South Belt-Ellington Chamber of Commerce, and the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to Koncaba's new appointment, she has also recently been nominated for the League City Regional Chamber's ATHENA Leadership Award. The ATHENA Leadership program honors females in leadership roles that make them effective, admirable, and successful leaders. This program has contributed to the development and empowerment of women within a 90-mile radius of League City whose values make them committed to enriching their communities. The award will be announced at the ATHENA Leadership Awards Luncheon of the Bay Area on May 11, 2018.



Based in Houston TX, Texan Bank is a full-service, local community bank offering business and personal banking with four locations across Houston, Sugar Land, Clear Lake, and Friendswood. Purchased in 2011 by Friendswood Capital Corporation, Texan Bank serves its communities through doing business the right way and inspiring employees through servant leadership.



