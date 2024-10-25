Texans for Affordable Healthcare Announces Annie Spilman as Executive Director

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans for Affordable Healthcare, the independent, non-partisan voice for families and businesses around issues impacting the cost of healthcare, announced today that Annie Spilman has been named Executive Director. She replaces outgoing director Mia McCord.

Spilman previously served as State Director of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), representing small business owners in the Texas State Capitol on important issues such as health insurance mandates, tax reform, and regulatory relief.

As Executive Director, Spilman will lead TAHC's advocacy efforts to ensure families have a seat at the table when lawmakers craft policy that impacts their bottom line and the quality and accessibility of their care.

"Texas is experiencing a true healthcare cost crisis, and it is directly impacting our health, our quality of life and our economy," said Spilman. "How we respond to this crisis at the State Capitol affects millions of Texans. My goal is to ensure our lawmakers and the public are armed with the best information as we work together to deliver solutions on behalf of our families and businesses." 

A graduate of Texas State University and a native Texan, Spilman has over 24 years of legislative experience, both inside and outside the Texas Capitol.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Weintz; [email protected]; 914.282.3229

SOURCE Texans for Affordable Healthcare

