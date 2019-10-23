Texans Standing Tall Changes Name to Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans Standing Tall, Texas' leading statewide coalition for advancing youth alcohol, tobacco and other substance abuse prevention strategies, today announced that it has changed its name to Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth (TxSDY), further growing its efforts to create healthier and safer communities across the state.

"I am excited to share our new name and image, the latest chapter in our nonstop commitment to protecting Texas youth," said Nicole Holt, Chief Executive Officer of Texans for Safe and Drug Free Youth. "Every day we stand up to save lives – a commitment our new brand makes unequivocally clear. We look forward to all that's ahead for the organization, our partners, and communities throughout the state. Together, we're taking action and building strong futures for our kids."

Since its founding in 1997 as a project of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, TxSDY has pioneered efforts with community and non-profit organizations, state and local governments, schools, and families across the state. The organization is the state's leading authority on evidence-based approaches to preventing youth alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use. Through training, research, advocacy, and grassroots mobilization, TxSDY directly impacts youth and policy across Texas.

Over the past fifteen years, TxSDY has worked with more than 75 coalitions and with thousands of Texas families statewide. Each year, TxSDY organizes its Youth Leadership Council, providing selected Texas Youth a voice in advocacy efforts and training in community engagement, prevention strategies, and other leadership skills. Additionally, the organization's work includes:

Regional Policy Forums – mobilization of local and state-level participants to reduce underage drinking in a coordinated and strategic way. TSDY evaluates each forum to assess impact, knowledge transfer, participant demographics, and perceptions and attitudes related to alcohol and other drug use in the community;

More information about Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth, its mission, and continued efforts can be found at http://TXSDY.org.

About Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth

Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth is the state's leading organization working to end underage alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use. Founded in 1997 with funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation administered by the American Medical Association, the statewide coalition builds on the strengths and successes of its longtime identity, Texans Standing Tall, while bringing new focus and energy to its mission of creating healthier and safer communities. Learn more at TXSDY.org.

