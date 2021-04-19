Texas' 2-character license plate auction!

Looking for two letters? My Plates has got that too, with CJ, HA and FE, or you can even own a state abbreviation like FL, DE or GA. The auction also offers unique repeating letters too like MM and WW.

Maybe you're from KC or like most Texans prefer the AC on? Looking for car-related messages? Try on VW or X5. My Plates has got those too.

Two-character plate messages are exclusive, unique and extremely limited. Winning any of these 25 plate messages is an incredibly rare opportunity.

All plate messages are offered for a 5-year term, with first right to renew, and are fully transferable. Winners can display their won message on any of the 100+ eligible My Plates Select designs.

"This event is an outstanding opportunity for someone to secure one of these unique and easy-to-remember plate messages as their official Texas tag" said Steve Farrar, President of My Plates.

The auction is now active, and bids are being accepted. Texans wishing to bid can register at www.myplates.com/auction. The auction will close on May 26th, 2021.

Auction Details:

My Plates 2-Character Auction dates:

Begin Bid Date: 04-15-21

End Bid Date: 05-26-21

Unlike other Texas license plates, plates sold by My Plates at auction are legally transferable. The plate owner then has the right to sell the plate message to another person with the same ongoing rights or gift it to a family member or friend. Transferability also means these plates could make great investments.

To find out more information about the auction, simply visit the My Plates home page or www.myplates.com/auction.

Some Previous Auction Results:

12THMAN sold for $115,000 in September 2013 , making it the most expensive plate message in Texas .

sold for in , making it the most expensive plate message in . HOUSTON sold for $25,000 in January 2013 .

sold for in . 3 sold for $20,500 in May 2019 .

sold for in . 911 sold for $11,000 in October 2020 .

sold for in . 8 sold for $10,500 in November 2018 .

sold for in . ALAMO sold for $10,250 in March 2016 .

sold for in . 99 sold for $9,000 in April 2018

sold for in 1969 sold for $5,250 in August 2017 .

sold for in . 1K sold for $4,000 in October 2020 .

My Plates designs and markets new specialty license plates as a vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Texans have bought more than 500,000 My Plates since November 2009, putting more than $100M in the state general revenue fund. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates Select specialty plates. www.myplates.com.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles registers and titles motor vehicles, licenses motor vehicle dealers, credentials motor carriers, issues oversize/overweight permits, investigates complaints against dealers and motor carriers, and awards grants to law enforcement agencies to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts. Learn more at www.txdmv.gov.

