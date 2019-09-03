Texas 9-1-1 Telecommunicators are Reclassified from Clerical Workers to First Responders

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Central Texas Emergency Communications District (NCT9-1-1) will host a 9-1-1 First Responder Commencement Ceremony to celebrate the passing of House Bill 1090, which reclassifies Texas 9-1-1 telecommunicators as first responders.

Texas is the first state to reclassify its 9-1-1 telecommunicators and include them as first responders alongside peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel. Before HB 1090, 9-1-1 Telecommunicators were classified as secretaries.

"From citizens requesting emergency services, to field units needing manpower or deployment resources during disasters, 9-1-1 Telecommunicators are true first responders," said NCT9-1-1 Operations Manager Sherry Decker. "HB 1090 acknowledges the important role they play."

Texas is also the only state that requires telecommunicators to be licensed, which holds them to the same standards as peace officers and jailers. The 9-1-1 First Responder Commencement Ceremony will honor the more than 500 NCT9-1-1 telecommunicators and the 43 Public Safety Answer Points (PSAPs) they represent.

Learn more: www.nct911.org/texas-911-first-responder-commencement-ceremony/

What: 9-1-1 First Responder Commencement Ceremony

Where: 600 Six Flags Drive Suite 226, Arlington, TX 76011

When: September 5 at 2:15 PM

Why: Celebrate the reclassification of Texas 9-1-1 telecommunicators

About the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District

The North Central Texas Emergency Communications District (NCT9-1-1) is responsible for 40 plus Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in the 13 counties surrounding the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The district supports these PSAPs through maintaining and upgrading 9-1-1 equipment, providing up-to-date mapping information, training 9-1-1 telecommunicators, educating the public on the proper use of 9-1-1, and monitoring PSAP functionality and compliances. NCT9-1-1 serves a population of 1.7 million and 10,000+ square miles.

Contact:

Amelia Mueller

9-1-1 Communications Coordinator

682-666-2502

amueller@nct911.org

SOURCE North Central Texas Emergency Communications District

