Texas Accounting Firm Recognized as one of the Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvetti Ferguson, a Texas middle-market accounting and advisory firm, has been recognized as one of The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms by Construction Executive. We are honored to be included on this year's list as the construction industry is one of our key industries we serve. Our practitioners are heavily involved in both local and national organizations like CICPAC, Houston Contractors Association, Association of General Contractors of America, Construction Financial Management Association and others.

Scott Contreras, Assurance Senior Manager, stated, "We're honored to be selected in this prestigious group of firms. Our team is passionate about being excellent advisors to our construction clients. As CPAs and advisors, our role in our clients' businesses is critical to the financial decision-making and we love seeing our clients succeed. We are glad that our dedication has translated to the growth and success of the construction practice and Calvetti Ferguson as a whole. I'm extremely proud of our construction team, and fully expect to continue the upward trend our group is on."

Kyle Kmiec, Tax Partner, added, "We are truly honored to make The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms list. The construction industry has many unique tax, assurance, and accounting services needs that Calvetti Ferguson loves to serve. Thank you to all of our clients that have placed their trust in us!"

This is Calvetti Ferguson's first time to be featured as a Top 50 Construction Accounting Firm. To be featured in the Construction Executive ranking, accounting firms completed a survey which included questions on 2020 revenues from construction industry clients, number of CPAs in the construction practice, number of architecture, engineering, and construction clients served during 2020, among others. The ranking was determined by an algorithm that weighted the aforementioned factors in descending order of importance.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 and Fastest Growing Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with approximately 300 member firms in over 90 countries.

