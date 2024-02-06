Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Launches Rural and Agriculture Voter Drive

News provided by

Miller for Texas

06 Feb, 2024, 22:20 ET

Miller Focuses on General Election by Educating, Registering Rural and Ag Voters

STEPHENVILLE, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today launched an aggressive campaign to educate and register rural and agriculturally aligned voters in advance of the November 2024 election. With former president Donald Trump strongly positioned as the presumptive nominee for the Republican party, Commissioner Miller is setting his sights on defeating Joe Biden in November.

In 2016, rural America overwhelmingly supported President Trump in his defeat of Hillary Clinton, with rural voters backing Trump by margins of two-to-one. In the years since Trump won the White House, there has been a pronounced trend toward rural migration. In 2021 alone, over 300,000 Americans moved from urban to rural communities, reversing a decade long trend of rural population loss.

Of the trend toward population growth in rural America, Commissioner Miller said, "The American people are voting with their feet, and what they're voting for is freedom, opportunity, and room."

Miller launched the initial phase of his effort to contact the first 3,000,000 unique rural and agriculture voters with outreach in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire. That outreach was focused on turning out the vote for Trump to ensure his nomination. Beginning with Nevada this week, and beyond, the focus shifted to ensuring Trump is re-elected president. Miller's effort beyond South Carolina will not strictly track with early voting states for the primaries, but rather will pivot to general election swing states and districts, including the heavily rural areas of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, and more.

Said Miller, "President Donald Trump delivered more for agriculture and rural America than any president in modern history. I want to remind the agriculture community of Trump's accomplishments, while educating the new arrivals to rural America to be careful not to vote for what they just fled."

###

SOURCE Miller for Texas

