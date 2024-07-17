Texas A&M Health and BurstIQ Partner to Revolutionize Clinical Genomics Research

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas A&M Health and BurstIQ, a leader in advanced data management, today announced a partnership to leverage LifeGraph®, a graph-powered, end-to-end data management platform, to transform clinical research. This collaboration aims to enhance patient and researcher interactions while ensuring the highest standards of patient privacy and data rights.

Texas A&M Health

LifeGraph is set to revolutionize Texas A&M Health's PROVENANCE clinicogenomics registry programs by empowering all data stakeholders, including researchers, institutional stewards, and patients. Through privacy-preserving techniques, dynamic consent, and federated learning approaches, LifeGraph helps Texas A&M Health mitigate the risks and challenges associated with relying solely on deidentification methods for genomic data governance. This innovative solution ensures a secure and efficient data management system for all involved parties.

Texas A&M Health is leveraging LifeGraph to create a comprehensive patient profile – a LifeGraph – that combines patient and population medical data with genomics, social determinants of health, real-world data, ambient data, and knowledge bases such as ClinGen and PharmGKB. This holistic view will empower researchers with the real-world, contextualized data they need to discover new insights and build computational models for superior clinical decision support. The next-gen collaborative research network will provide external researchers and patients alike with the ability to access research studies that benefit them and make more informed decisions about their participation in genomic research. Ultimately, **Texas A&M Health** aims to strengthen patient-researcher agency in data governance, increase access and trust for underrepresented individuals, accelerate the scale of clinicogenomic research, and enhance the implementation of precision medicine tools, thereby improving patient outcomes and offering a hopeful future for healthcare.

"LifeGraph provides a unique foundation for a modern, data-driven, and scalable approach to collaborative genomics research," said Rick Silva, PhD, Executive Director of Clinical, Translational, and Industry Collaborations at Texas A&M Health's Institute of Biosciences and Technology, Center for Precision and Genomic Medicine. "By securely linking clinical and non-clinical data in knowledge graphs and allowing patients to make informed decisions about participating in clinical research across time and the patient journey, we can better support patients, institutional data stewards, and enable researchers to derive more value from data. Now we can harness the power of real-world data to transform clinicogenomics research."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Texas A&M Health on this revolutionary initiative," expressed Frank Ricotta, CEO at BurstIQ. "LifeGraph's secure handling of sensitive healthcare data opens up new possibilities for transforming research and positively impacting the lives of patients."

This project will also explore the long-term goal of developing a secure system for sharing this data with external collaborators, ultimately aiming to improve healthcare for all.

About Texas A&M Health

Texas A&M Health is a comprehensive health science center that encompasses five schools: the School of Medicine, the School of Nursing, the Rangel School of Pharmacy, the School of Public Health, and the School of Dentistry. With a mission to improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities through transformational education, innovative research, and impactful service, Texas A&M Health is dedicated to advancing the future of health care and preparing the next generation of health professionals.

The Institute of Biosciences & Technology is a premier research institute within Texas A&M Health, located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston. The institute focuses on cutting-edge research in areas such as precision medicine, genomics, and biotechnology. It aims to translate scientific discoveries into real-world applications to improve health outcomes. The Institute of Biosciences & Technology fosters collaboration among scientists, clinicians, and industry partners to drive innovation and address critical health challenges.

About BurstIQ

LifeGraph® by BurstIQ revolutionizes organizational data with advanced data management, privacy-enhancing technology, and knowledge graphs. The platform transforms data into a powerful asset, eliminating silos and providing a single, secure source of truth. LifeGraph reveals hidden connections within complex data sets, enabling easier analysis, insightful collaboration, and innovative decision-making. Organizations leverage LifeGraph to modernize legacy data repositories, driving value and fostering a culture of innovation for the future.

For more information about how LifeGraph can help you make data your superpower, please connect with us here.

Media Contact:

Leanne Atencio

303-588-0517

[email protected]

SOURCE BurstIQ