Texas A&M Hosts Open House Featuring FRITSCH and Horiba Innovations

PITTSBORO, N.C., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FRITSCH Milling & Sizing Inc., in collaboration with Horiba Scientific, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Texas A&M for a dynamic public open house at the cutting-edge Materials Characterization Facility (MCF) and Soft Matter Facility (SOMF) . Set to take place on April 17th, 2024, starting at 8:45am, this event promises to showcase cutting-edge technologies and transformative research methodologies in materials science.

Located at the Giesecke Engineering Research Building, Building 1611, 1617 Research Pw, College Station, TX 77843, Texas A&M's MCF is a premier user facility overseen by the Office of the Vice President for Research, the College of Engineering/TEES, and the College of Science. Here, groundbreaking research thrives with access to state-of-the-art instrumentation pivotal for studying the surface and interfacial properties of materials.

FRITSCH's team of experts, along with Texas A&M's renowned staff, will showcase advanced techniques in particle size analysis, including dynamic image analysis (DIA), electron microscopy, optical microscopy, and scanning probe microscopy. Attendees will gain insights into groundbreaking research methodologies and cutting-edge technologies revolutionizing the field of materials science.

Join Jeff Scott, VP of Business Development at FRITSCH Milling & Sizing, at 9:30am for an enlightening presentation on "Determination of Particle Size and Particle Shape by Dynamic Image Analysis (DIA)." Dive deep into the significance of particle size distribution (PSD) and learn about the transformative capabilities of the FRITSCH ANALYSETTE 28 dynamic image analyzer in material characterization.

Highlights for the pharmaceutical industry include sessions on surface characterization with optical 3D metrology, advancements in stability analysis with optical light scattering, and practical applications of rheological analysis. These sessions, led by industry experts Michael Kriel from Bruker Alicona, Paul Simutis, and Miguel Toj from Anton Paar, respectively, offer invaluable insights into optimizing pharmaceutical formulations and enhancing product performance.

Attendees will also engage in hands-on instrument demonstrations and guided tours of the MCF and SOMF, providing firsthand experience with state-of-the-art technologies like dynamic image analysis, advanced BET/density measurements, optical 3D metrology, and contact angle goniometry. From lab tours to lunchtime seminars, this open house promises something for everyone eager to explore the frontiers of materials science.

The determination of particle size distribution (PSD) of a material is crucial since it can impact up to 80% of the performance of the material. There are several techniques to determine PSD targeting different size ranges based on different principles. Among the technologies capable of sizing microns to millimeter-range particles, image analysis is the only one capable of performing morphology, which drastically increases the material's characterization level.

The FRITSCH ANALYSETTE 28 is a dynamic image analyzer that takes pictures of thousands of particles dispersed using free fall gravity or a dispersion liquid. The software sizes each particle based on different size definitions such as diameter, width, and length. It also calculates several shape parameters such as aspect ratio, circularity, convexity, etc. These features make DIA a very powerful tool in characterization of material such as fertilizers, refractory products, glass and ceramics, salts, sand, abrasives and cements, catalysts, metals, ores and more.

FRITSCH Milling & Sizing Inc. is proud to be the US subsidiary of FRITSCH GmbH, a global leader in laboratory instruments for sample preparation and particle sizing. With a rich history spanning over a century, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, serving diverse industries including chemistry, biology, geology, mechanochemistry, ceramics & glass, construction materials, automotive, electronics, battery, aerospace, metallurgy, mining, agriculture & forestry, environment, plastics & textiles, food & feed, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and more. Visit www.fritsch-us.com to discover how we're shaping the future of materials science.

