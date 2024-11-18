Texas A&M Innovation, Plug and Play, and the Greater Brazos Partnership Announce the Launch of The Innovation Triangle

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas A&M Innovation, Plug and Play, and the Greater Brazos Partnership announced the launch of their new Aerospace & Defense program, The Innovation Triangle, a collaborative effort to accelerate growth in Texas' aerospace and defense sectors. Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, and Plug and Play CEO and Founder Saeed Amidi, introduced the project at the Innovation Forward 24 event, announcing Plug and Play's new office in the Greater Brazos Region as a central hub for innovation in the Texas Triangle.

Anchored in the Greater Brazos Region—the hub of the Texas Triangle, which encompasses Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin/San Antonio, and Houston—this initiative leverages the Texas A&M University System's research capabilities, Plug and Play's global network, and the Greater Brazos Partnership's regional expertise to foster collaborative growth, innovation, and economic development.

"I see Plug and Play as the missing piece that will push us over the top, to attract companies from across the USA, and from around the world, to our region to collaborate to innovate," said Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp.

Plug and Play's presence in the Greater Brazos Region will connect startups and established companies with essential resources for growth. The Innovation Triangle will offer mentorship, connections, and funding to advance technology and scale innovation in aerospace and defense.

"Innovation in aerospace and defense technologies is crucial for maintaining the State of Texas's leadership in these industries, and Texas A&M stands at the forefront of this effort," said Saeed Amidi, CEO of Plug and Play. "With this partnership between Plug and Play, the Texas A&M University System, the Greater Brazos Partnership, the City of College Station, and the City of Bryan, our mission is to create a thriving ecosystem where academic research translates into real-world solutions, driving economic growth and enhancing national security."

This partnership underscores the critical role of Texas A&M Innovation and the Greater Brazos Partnership in uniting research and innovation with practical entrepreneurship, strengthening Texas's economy, and supporting national defense. Participating startups will gain access to essential resources, R&D, and strategic partnerships, positioning Texas as a leader in aerospace and defense innovation.

"With the combined expertise and resources of the Texas A&M University System, Plug and Play, and the Greater Brazos Partnership, this aerospace and defense cluster is set to transform the Greater Brazos Region into a national leader in aerospace and defense innovation," said Susan Davenport, President & CEO of the Greater Brazos Partnership.

SOURCE Greater Brazos Partnership