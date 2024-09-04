Texas A&M Sports Properties Announces Azuna Partnership

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas A&M Sports Properties and Azuna announced a new partnership on Tuesday that will bring to life the university's rich history of tradition in a modern way to its loyal community. Azuna, a natural odor eliminator company with a vast line of indoor air freshening products including gels, sprays and wipes, will create a custom scent as part of the collaboration called "Scent of Tradition."

Photo By: Evan Pilat/Texas A&M Athletics

An ideal and safer alternative to candles for dorm room living, the "Scent of Tradition" collection is honey bourbon and canyon-scented, speaking to the history and heritage of the university. The brand will team up with Aggieland Outfitters to create a custom Starter Kit that includes an 8 oz. refill pouch and a luxe glass jar in the exclusive scent. With powerful odor-eliminating ingredients that last up to 90 days before needing to be refreshed, Azuna is perfect for busy college students who want to come back to a fresh dorm without the hassle. This retail collaboration allows Azuna to celebrate and enhance the unique traditions and spirit of Texas A&M through its powerful odor-elimination product.

"We are excited to partner with a prestigious university like Texas A&M, which boasts one of the most enthusiastic fan bases in the country and a vast network of Former Students," Azuna Vice President of Partnerships Amanda Cummings said. "The Honey Bourbon/Canyon scent pairs the true scent of tradition to the strong Texas Spirit, and we are very excited for this partnership. Gig 'Em Aggies!"

The multi-faceted partnership with the Texas A&M Athletics Department also includes a branded Azuna softball dugout, along with NIL partnerships with several notable A&M student-athletes, from equestrians to tennis players. These collaborations further strengthen Azuna's connection to the vibrant and dynamic Texas A&M community.

Fans will now be able to purchase the "Scent of Tradition" at Azunafresh.com. The comprehensive collection will include a Starter Kit, Whole Home Kit, Small Room Duo, Small Room Trio, Small Room Odor Eliminator and Whole Room Odor Eliminator, along with refill pouches. The custom product line is a perfect back-to-school must-have for Aggie students or giftable item for alumni, fans and the College Station community. The "Scent of Tradition" will be available in store at Aggieland Outfitters starting on August 28th.

"We are always looking for new and creative ways to promote and expand the Texas A&M brand" said Erik Book, Texas A&M Sports Properties General Manager. "It is an honor to be Azuna's first partner in the collegiate space and we are excited for fans to have the opportunity to bring the "Scent of Tradition" home with them."

Azuna is proud to partner with organizations that believe in naturally eliminating odors for cleaner, fresher and healthier air. The partnership between Texas A&M and Azuna is the first for the company with a college athletics program. Azuna currently has partnerships with the Buffalo Bills, Milwaukee Bucks, Buffalo Sabres and the New York Giants.

About Texas A&M Athletics | Home of the 12th Man

One of the most successful Athletics Departments in the nation, Texas A&M has ranked in the top 25 of the prestigious LEARFIELD Directors' Cup standings for 18 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.12thMan.com.

About Azuna

Azuna is a DTC household products company that creates plant-based, naturally powerful odor- eliminating solutions. Established in 2019, Azuna is one of the fastest growing consumer product goods companies in the country. Proudly based in Buffalo, N.Y., Azuna is committed to creating amazing products, sustainability and jobs in the United States. For more information, visit www.azunafresh.com.

SOURCE Azuna