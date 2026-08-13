Texas A&M University-Kingsville Launches the Javelina Education Hub in Partnership with InScribe Education

Grant-Funded Initiative Creates a Collaborative Community for the College of Education's Online and In-Person Students

DENVER and KINGSVILLE, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InScribe Education, the leading digital community platform for higher education, today announced a partnership with Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) to launch the Javelina Education Hub, an online community built exclusively for students in the TAMUK College of Education.

TAMUK and InScribe logos on white background.

The College of Education has long faced a challenge many institutions know well: how do you build community for students split between in-person and online? The consequences of getting it wrong are well documented. When students feel isolated, engagement drops, persistence falters, and institutions lose students. A grant to develop a new educational leadership program finally gave TAMUK the resources to make a change.

The answer is the Javelina Education Hub.

Powered by InScribe and integrated directly into Blackboard, the space gives every College of Education student a single destination for peer connection, resource sharing, and academic support. Students can pose questions, tap into a searchable knowledge base built from real student and faculty contributions, and find answers at any hour without waiting for office hours or email replies. Online and in-person students land in the same space, creating the kind of cross-cohort visibility that has historically been available only to those physically present on campus.

"Our students deserve a community that supports them throughout their entire educational journey. The Javelina Education Hub gives every College of Education student a true home base: one place for resources, relationships, and real connection." — Dr. Araceli Garza, Director, Educator Preparation Program (EPP), College of Education, Texas A&M University-Kingsville

Teacher preparation is not just academically rigorous, it is emotionally demanding. Students in TAMUK's Education Preparation Program (EPP) are simultaneously completing coursework, navigating clinical placements, and preparing for high-stakes certification exams. For too many, especially those learning online, that journey has been a solitary one.

The Javelina Education Hub changes that. Launching with the full EPP cohort and growing to serve all 500 College of Education students over the life of the program, the Hub builds the social capital that research has long shown drives student success. A first-semester student can learn from someone finishing their student teaching. Cohorts swap advice, share resources, and encourage each other through the hard moments. The relationships formed here are the same ones that sustain teachers long after graduation. For institutions under pressure to improve retention and close the experience gap between online and in-person students, belonging is not a soft outcome. It is a retention strategy.

"Many institutions struggle to support the complex needs of today's students with limited resources and tight budgets. The Javelina Education Hub is about more than answering questions. It's about creating a scalable experience where students can build the relationships that support their success in college and beyond." — Katy Kappler, Co-founder and CEO of InScribe Education

Community is not a feature to be bolted onto an online program. It is the infrastructure. The Hub soft launches this summer, with a full rollout planned for fall 2026 when the complete student body arrives on campus and online.

About Texas A&M University-Kingsville

The first institution of higher learning in South Texas, Texas A&M University-Kingsville advances the region through academic excellence, student success, innovative research, workforce development, and strong community impact. The university offers nationally recognized academic programs in engineering, animal and wildlife sciences, education, kinesiology, social work, business, and music. Home to renowned research centers including the National Natural Toxins Research Center, the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute, the Citrus Center, and the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management, Texas A&M-Kingsville is a Carnegie Classified Doctoral University with High Research Activity. Nationally recognized for advancing social mobility and student opportunities, Texas A&M University-Kingsville prepares graduates to lead and succeed in our region and beyond. To learn more, visit www.tamuk.edu

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.

SOURCE InScribe