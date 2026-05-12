CSU Global Partners With InScribe to Power Peer Connection for Online Learners

How InScribe's digital community platform will help CSU Global improve student engagement, retention, and online learner success

DENVER, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InScribe, the digital community platform purpose-built for higher education's online and adult learners, today announced a partnership with Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) to bring intentional peer connection and community-building to its fully online students.

The university has spent nearly 20 years innovating and refining digital education to serve modern learners since its inception in 2007. That same commitment drove the search for a community platform built to match it.

CSU Global + InScribe Logos

CSU Global's online students are working adults who chose online education because it fits their lives. They arrive motivated, career-focused, and ready to grow, but without the in-person touchpoints that traditional campus life provides. Continuously seeking new ways to improve engagement strategies to fit its students needs, the university undertook a deliberate search for a purpose-built platform.

The goal was clear: give students the sense of community and belonging that drives retention, engagement, and long-term success. That meant finding a platform that fit naturally into a trimester structure, integrated with Canvas, and gave students a reason to show up beyond their coursework. With decades of EdTech experience across its leadership team and a dedicated advisory service, InScribe is equipped to deliver not just a platform but a true partnership. Unlike tools borrowed from consumer social platforms, InScribe was built from the ground up for the specific rhythms of academic life. That means institutions get more than a place for students to connect. They get the data and analytics to see what is working, measure impact, and demonstrate the return on their investment in student success.

InScribe makes it easy for students to find connection on their own terms, whether they are looking for academic support, shared experiences, or simply someone who understands the demands of balancing life and school. Where Canvas supports the academic experience, InScribe builds the human one. And because InScribe is available to every student across the organization, no one has to look far to find their people.

"At CSU Global, our students are driven professionals who chose online learning because it fits their lives, not because it was their only option. They deserve a community that matches that same intentionality. InScribe gives us the tools to build real connection at scale and a partner that understands what our students need to thrive. We are proud to bring this to our students with a partner that shares our commitment to their success," said Jerid Counterman, VP of Student Achievement and Academic Operations, CSU Global.

"The partnership with CSU Global is exactly why we built InScribe. Their team has a clear vision for student belonging, and we're proud to power the experience that brings it to life. Two organizations with Colorado roots coming together to serve learners globally is what our work is all about," said Katy Kappler, Co-Founder and CEO, InScribe.

While both organizations call the Denver area home, the impact of this partnership extends far beyond Colorado. With 15,000 students joining the InScribe community, this is a partnership built locally but designed for global reach. At the heart of it is a simple belief: every student deserves to feel like they belong, no matter where they learn.

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.

About CSU Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

SOURCE InScribe