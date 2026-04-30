Whitworth Online Partners with InScribe to Strengthen Community for Online Adult Learners

The partnership introduces "The Cove," a digital community designed to support connection, belonging, and student success in Whitworth's online programs.

DENVER and SPOKANE, Wash., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InScribe Education today announced a new partnership with Whitworth Online (Whitworth University), the newly rebranded name for Whitworth's School of Continuing Studies, bringing InScribe's digital community platform to Whitworth's online adult degree programs. The collaboration supports the launch of The Cove, powered by InScribe, a Whitworth University branded online community designed to help students stay connected, informed, and supported throughout their academic journey.

Whitworth's online adult degree programs primarily serve working adults balancing careers, family responsibilities, and education. Courses are delivered in accelerated six-week terms with synchronous components and are designed to build on students' professional and life experience.

As Whitworth expands its online offerings, leaders have prioritized preserving the relational, community-centered experience that defines the institution's in-person programs. This digital community extends that approach into the online environment by creating space for conversation, questions, and meaningful connection beyond the classroom.

"Community is core to who we are at Whitworth University, and moving online doesn't change that commitment," said Meagan Helton, Assistant Dean at Whitworth Online. "The Cove allows us to intentionally design connection into the online experience, creating space for students to build relationships, access support, and feel a genuine sense of belonging as they balance school with work and family."

As a faith-based institution, Whitworth is guided by a commitment to community, care for the whole person, and education rooted in purpose. These values continue to shape its approach to online learning through intentional community design.

The Cove takes its name from Whitworth's Pirate mascot and the idea of a safe harbor, reflecting a space where students can gather, share resources, and prepare for what's ahead. For adult learners balancing work, family, and school, it represents a place to connect and find support as they move through their programs.

"InScribe gives institutions the ability to scale connection without losing authenticity," said Katy Kappler, co-founder and CEO of InScribe. "Whitworth's approach to The Cove is a strong example of how intentional community design can strengthen belonging and support student success in online programs."

The community is launching alongside Whitworth's broader transition toward fully online programs, with plans to continue expanding engagement opportunities over time. University leaders view the partnership as a long-term investment in student experience, retention, and community-building as Whitworth Online continues to grow.

Here's to new horizons!

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.

About Whitworth University

Since 1890, Whitworth has held fast to its founding mission to provide "an education of mind and heart" through rigorous intellectual inquiry guided by dedicated Christian scholars. Recognized as one of the top regional colleges and universities in the West, Whitworth University has an enrollment of about 2,500 students and offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs. In recent years, Whitworth has enjoyed record levels of student enrollment and retention, the strongest financial position in the university's history, and increased external visibility. In all of its endeavors, Whitworth seeks to advance its founder's mission of equipping students to "honor God, follow Christ and serve humanity." Learn more: https://www.whitworth.edu/cms/academics/online-programs/

SOURCE InScribe