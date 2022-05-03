Texas A&M University-Kingsville Will Guide Students to Academic Success with EduNav's "GPS of Academia"

TAMU System Member Will Drive Student Success with EduNav's Automated, Integrated, and Optimized Course-to-Career Planning Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) today confirmed its next step toward achieving student success-centered strategic goals: launching EduNav's award-winning completion platform, including EduNav SmartPlan, EduNav Insights, and EduNav Summit.

"The course catalog can be an academic maze," reflected Dr. Lou Reinisch, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at TAMUK. "I see EduNav as the GPS of Academia, which students need to navigate that maze successfully! EduNav will give our students the fastest, shortest, and most certain route to graduation, providing not only multiple paths forward but also insights into how much each will cost both in dollars and time invested."

Dr. Reinisch continued, "Students aren't the only stakeholders who will benefit from EduNav. Faculty and department chairs will have more information than they've ever had before as they plan the course schedule. They'll know what courses they must offer, as well as what can be cancelled, giving faculty more time for scholarship even as our completion rates rise."

"TAMUK is an ideal partner for EduNav," added Andrew Brown, the EdTech provider's CEO. "First, their leadership is committed to a mission mantra of 'student success.' Most importantly, they recognize the integral role that smart technology will play in answering critical completion questions and optimizing every student's pathway to graduation. We are thrilled to amplify the student success outcomes this impressive institution is already driving."

Dr. Reinisch will be joining EduNav and Dr. Deborah Preston, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Raritan Valley Community College, for an online panel discussion on May 25th at 12:00 PM MT/1:00 PM CT to share more insight into his experience guiding students from course to career at TAMUK. Register for the webinar to hear more about the future of student success according to two higher ed leaders.

About Texas A&M University-Kingsville

The southernmost campus of the Texas A&M University system, Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) is a public research university dedicated to serving an ethnically and culturally diverse population. TAMUK serves over 6,000 students through its world-renowned programs in music, agriculture, animal science, and engineering.

About EduNav

Backed by a range of venture investors focused on technology, education, and social responsibility, EduNav increases student access, equity, and affordability through automated, integrated, and optimized course-to-career planning technology. Colleges and universities that use our SmartPlan, Insights, and Summit solutions empower their students from all backgrounds to make informed decisions along their academic journeys. Working with us, these institutions remove scheduling complexities and financial barriers so everyone can seize the economic and social benefits of higher education. Learn more about EduNav by following us on LinkedIn, following us on Twitter, and bookmarking our blog, the Course-to-Career Chronicle.

