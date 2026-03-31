Texas A&M University System Launches Communication Initiative to Accelerate Success for Students From Low-Income Families

One of the nation's largest university systems joins forces with Mainstay to expand evidence-based, technology-enhanced guidance proven to boost retention and completion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas A&M University System—one of the largest university systems in the U.S., accounting for 1 in 5 public university enrollments in Texas—today announced a new collaboration with Mainstay, the pioneering AI student engagement platform used by more than 20 million students at hundreds of colleges. The Texas A&M University System will leverage Mainstay's AI-enabled, proactive messaging platform to deliver personalized guidance that helps eliminate barriers to degree completion for Pell grant-eligible students.

"The Texas A&M University System believes in a relentless ownership approach to student success, focusing on proactive, data-informed advising to prevent students from leaving without credentials. Our system and university-level work with Mainstay coherently builds on this belief and approach in a true partnership," said Dr. Shonda Gibson, Senior Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Chief Transformation Officer for the Texas A&M University System. "Mainstay's approach is accelerating the System's ongoing efforts to transform advising and student success. This is about bringing together sophisticated technology with research-backed communication strategies to simplify the needlessly complex parts of the student experience, and more effectively reach learners with the information and support they need—at the moment they need it."

From completing financial aid forms to understanding degree requirements, students often face a daunting maze of administrative and academic processes that can stand in the way of their success. This is especially true for learners from low-income communities or those who are the first in their families to attend college. Even mistakes as minor as missing an email can derail a student's degree progress. To address this, the Texas A&M University System will use Mainstay's human-centered approach to provide targeted, proactive support and remind them of key requirements to help them stay on track to graduation. Multiple peer-reviewed studies have found that Mainstay's platform, which combines behavioral science with AI technology to provide real-time guidance to students throughout their college experience, has a significant impact on helping students enroll, persist in their education, and complete their degree.

The initiative, which builds upon Mainstay's existing partnership with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to help Texas students navigate the path to and through college, will begin with a cohort of six Texas A&M University System colleges. The institutions were selected through an application process emphasizing readiness, leadership commitment, and alignment with student success goals. The first cohort includes:

East Texas A&M University

Prairie View A&M University

Texas A&M International University

Texas A&M University – San Antonio

Texas A&M University – College Station

Tarleton State University

Initially, these six institutions will focus on first-year Pell Grant-eligible students, but will expand to students system-wide by 2030. Over the next four years, the initiative aims to reach up to 50,000 students and improve persistence rates by an average of 2.5 percentage points per campus.

"Emerging technology, when deployed thoughtfully and with clear outcomes in mind, can play a profound role in transforming the student experience for the better. Through this partnership, the Texas A&M University System is taking a measured, data-informed approach that prioritizes long-term impact," said John Maycock, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Mainstay. "A body of research shows what's possible when leading-edge AI and behavioral science, coupled with empathetic attention and connection, are brought to bear on helping students succeed. This is about putting those tools to work alongside amazing University staff—and supporting Texas A&M University System schools to provide timely, relevant support for the students who stand to gain the most from the promise of a college education."

About the Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest and most impactful higher education systems in the country, with an annual budget of $8.1 billion. Its statewide network includes 12 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M–Fort Worth, and the Texas A&M–RELLIS. The Texas A&M System serves approximately 175,000 students and reaches millions more through service, research, and outreach programs each year. With nearly $1.6 billion in annual research expenditures, the A&M System fuels innovation, supports communities, and drives Texas' economy forward.

About Mainstay

Mainstay is an education technology nonprofit that uses behavioral science and AI-powered conversational engagement to help learners take the next right step. Its platform has supported more than 20 million students and delivered measurable gains in persistence and student success. Mainstay is a division of Lemnis, a public charity dedicated to expanding learning for all.

SOURCE Mainstay; Texas A&M University System