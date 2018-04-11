Texas and Capgemini transform IT for the digital era with new Service Integration agreement

"Our original agreement with Capgemini in 2012 was unique for state government IT. Capgemini succeeded in consolidating our data center and optimizing operations, which improved service delivery and customer satisfaction," said Todd Kimbriel, Chief Information Officer and Deputy Executive Director, Texas Department of Information Resources. "Capgemini understands how digital technologies are impacting IT services. This new MSI model is again challenging state government IT to rapidly respond to evolving technology changes and to better meet constituents' needs and expectations."

Capgemini will implement automated and digital platforms, allowing DIR customers to select from an ecosystem of service providers for IT services that are managed by Capgemini. This modern and digital shopping experience meets the business needs of both DIR and its customers by focusing on customer experience, analytics, automation, growth, security, tools and integration, service quality and cloud.

Capgemini's MSI platforms are designed to digitize service delivery and enhance customer experience by streamlining the process of finding and engaging an IT service provider. Capgemini plans to deploy automation, predictive analytics and custom dashboards, leveraging its own expertise in these areas and tapping into its diverse ecosystem of partners that include Salesforce, ServiceNow Inc., Navvia, UiPath, Docebo and Splunk.

"The growth of emerging technologies has changed how companies do business, making it even more necessary for IT and the business to work together to find solutions that harness those technologies for growth and enhanced customer experience," said Mark Stein, Executive Vice President and Head of Service Integration in North America at Capgemini. "The new MSI model will help IT functions in state, local, municipal, and higher education entities become more nimble and able to provide the right IT solutions as customer needs evolve. Capgemini is excited about the continued partnership with DIR to provide cutting-edge IT services to meet the increasing technology needs of Texas constituents."

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion (about $14.4 billion USD at 2017 average rate).

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

About Texas Department of Information Resources

The Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) provides statewide leadership and oversight for management of government information and communications technology. DIR's mission is to provide technology leadership, solutions, and value to Texas government, education, and local government entities to enable and facilitate the fulfillment of their core missions. DIR facilitates and supports government use of information and communications technology – everything from computers, internet service, data storage, online applications, and much more – so that health, education, transportation, and other services are delivered to the citizens and businesses of Texas efficiently, economically, and innovatively.

Visit DIR at www.dir.texas.gov. Technology solutions for government and education.

