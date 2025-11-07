Texas Association of Builders Celebrates Leadership Installation and Excellence in Texas Homebuilding

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) celebrated the installation of its 2026 president, inducted three leaders into the Texas Housing Hall of Honor, and presented nine "Of the Year" awards at the Excellence in Leadership Dinner on Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Austin.

Chris Lyons, president of HOME by Lyons in Amarillo and member of the Texas Panhandle Builders Association, was sworn in as TAB's 79th president. The 2026 Board of Directors and senior officers were installed the following day. Together, they are responsible for guiding TAB's mission, upholding its bylaws, and advancing the association's advocacy for the homebuilding industry. Lyons succeeds Brett Martin, TAB's 2025 president.

TAB's 2026 Senior Officers include:

First Vice President: Justin Webb , Altura Homes – Rockwall

, Altura Homes – Rockwall Vice President/Secretary: Sam Mezayek , Mezayek Building & Development — Tyler

, Mezayek Building & Development — Tyler Treasurer: Justin MacDonald , MacDonald Companies Inc. – Kerrville

, MacDonald Companies Inc. – Kerrville Immediate Past President: Brett Martin, Tilson Custom Home Builders — Houston

The Texas Housing Hall of Honor, the state's premier recognition for individuals whose vision and service have shaped the Texas housing industry, inducted three distinguished leaders into its 2025 class:

Tommy Ford – Tommy Ford Construction | Dallas Builders Association (in memoriam)

– Tommy Ford Construction | Dallas Builders Association Delbert McDougal – McDougal Companies | West Texas Builders Association (in memoriam)

– McDougal Companies | West Texas Builders Association Robert Wood – West Texas Land Guys | West Texas Builders Association

TAB also presented nine "Of the Year" Awards recognizing outstanding service and leadership in Texas homebuilding:

Excellence Under 45 : Zach Gavos, Keepsake Custom Homes – Houston

: Zach Gavos, Keepsake Custom Homes – Houston Excellence Under 45 : Austin McKnight, Southern Creek Homes – Bryan/College Station

: Austin McKnight, Southern Creek Homes – Bryan/College Station Association Accomplishment of the Year : Temple Area Builders Association

: Temple Area Builders Association Associate of the Year : Atmos Energy

: Atmos Energy Developer of the Year : Becky Ullman, Lennar Homes/Friendswood Development Company – Houston

: Becky Ullman, Lennar Homes/Friendswood Development Company – Houston Philanthropist of the Year : Metro East Division of the Dallas Builders Association

: Metro East Division of the Dallas Builders Association J.B. Sandlin Builder of the Year : Chad Decker, Decker Custom Homes – San Angelo

: Chad Decker, Decker Custom Homes – San Angelo Ted Schlossman Lifetime Achievement Award : Beverly Koehn, Beverly Koehn & Assoc. Inc. – San Antonio

: Beverly Koehn, Beverly Koehn & Assoc. Inc. – San Antonio Ted Schlossman Lifetime Achievement Award: Michael Moore, Ironstone Development – San Antonio

At TAB's final 2025 Board of Directors meeting, the association also recognized members and local association staff with Presidential Distinguished Service Awards for exceptional leadership and commitment to strengthening the association and the homebuilding industry.

The 2025 honorees are: Ray Adauto, Kristal Casey, Mike Dishberger, Colby Duke, Bill Ellison, Zach Gavos, Mindy Hamilton, Tyler Hood, Ryan and Meredith Joyce, Jonathan Killebrew, David Lehde, Sam Mezayek, Frank Murphy, James Rodriguez, James Rudnicki, Don Shelton, Hank Smith, Cara Tackett and Elizabeth York.

The dedication demonstrated by TAB's officers, Hall of Honor inductees, and award recipients continues to set the benchmark for excellence in Texas homebuilding and serves as an enduring example of industry leadership and service.

About the Texas Association of Builders : The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) is a nonprofit organization serving the needs of homebuilders, remodelers and land developers throughout Texas, as well as the companies that service them. Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and has 27 local home builders associations and almost 10,000 members across Texas. Representing over 758,000 jobs and more than $71.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, the state and local associations play a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.

