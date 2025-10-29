Texas Association of Community Health Plans Celebrates Community First Health Plans for Three Decades of Service

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Community Health Plans (TACHP), as association representing eleven community health plans serving more than 2 million Medicaid members across the state, today praised Community First Health Plans (Community First), the only local non-profit health plan serving Bexar County and the surrounding seven counties, on 30 years of serving the community. In recognition of this significant milestone, Community First recently launched a "30 Over 30" recognition initiative to recognize 30 other local organizations and individuals with 30 or more years of service who share in Community First's mission and vision to make a positive, profound impact on the health and well-being of their community.

"TACHP is embedded in the communities that we serve," said Janet Walker, President and CEO of the Texas Association of Community Health Plans. "That's why TACHP is so proud to highlight Community First for its '30 Over 30' program. This shows that our focus is always on the community. And just like Community First provides holistic health care services, these organizations also help make a difference for the San Antonio area."

Since its founding in 1995, Community First has touched the lives of more than 3.5 million individuals by expanding access to health care for low-income families and investing in initiatives that address food insecurity, education, and other critical needs. To mark 30 years of service, Community First made the decision to not only reflect on their own history, but also shine a light on its partners, advocates, and the changemakers who have walked alongside them, also putting their community first.

"For three decades, Community First has prioritized our community's well-being, deeply rooted in the belief that health care is about more than just coverage. We work here, we live here, and we give here, as we remain dedicated to serving this community," said Theresa Rodriguez Scepanski, Community First Health Plans President & CEO. "30 Over 30 is our way of honoring organizations and individuals who share in our mission. We are proud to celebrate these changemakers and look forward to continuing this work together for the next 30 years and beyond."

About "30 Over 30"

Community First's "30 over 30" initiative recognized 30 individuals and organizations with a tenure of 30+ years of service to the San Antonio community and surrounding areas. A twist on Forbes' popular annual "30 under 30" list that recognizes 30 exceptional individuals under the age of 30 for their achievements, Community First's "30 over 30" honors established nonprofits with a long history of improving community health, delivering compassionate care, and transforming lives through education, housing, and advocacy.

The following organizations have been named the "30 Over 30" awardees:

Alamo City Arts

Any Baby Can

The Arc of San Antonio

AVANCE

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas

Brighton Center

Children Achieving Maximum Potential (CAMP)

The Carver Cultural Arts Center

CentroMed

Clarity Child Guidance Center

CommuniCare

Down Syndrome Association of South Texas

The Health Collaborative

House of Neighborly Service

San Antonio MLK Commission

National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) San Antonio

Opportunity Home

Project Mend

Project Quest

San Antonio Aids Foundation

San Antonio Food Bank

San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

San Antonio Zoo

YMCA of Greater San Antonio

In addition to these noteworthy organizations, Community First has also recognized individuals within its own organization and its subsidiaries who have been instrumental in putting the "community first" through their collaborative leadership and dedicated service to the community. The "30 Over 30" individual awardees are:

Charles Kight, former President and CEO of Community First Health Plans, and now principal of Charles Kight and Associates

Dr. Glen Medellin, pediatrician specializing in palliative medicine and founder of the Comprehensive Care Clinic at University Health

George B. Hernandez, President and CEO of University Health (retired)

Mary Helen Gonzalez, Executive Director of Member Services at Community First Health Plans

R. Rene Escobedo, Attorney at Law, and Vice Chair and longest-running board member at Community First Health Plans

Ashley Green and Veronica Simpkins, co-founders and co-executive directors of Latched Support

Through collaboration, investment, and servant leadership, the "30 Over 30" honorees are expanding health care access across our communities. Together, these organizations and individuals are advancing outcomes, reinvesting in neighborhoods, and affirming that health care goes beyond coverage, reinforcing that people and community come first.

Learn more about the honorees at CommunityFirstHealthPlans.com/30-over-30.

