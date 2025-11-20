Texas Association of Community Health Plans Joins Texas Health Institute and Feeding Texas to Host Webinar Fighting the Diabetes Surge in Texas

National Diabetes Month Webinar Highlighted Community Solutions to Address 40% Increase in Diabetes Rates in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Community Health Plans, an association representing 11 community health plans all across Texas, today joined the Texas Health Institute, the independent public health institute in the state, and Feeding Texas, a statewide network of food banks, to host a webinar on the rising diabetes problem in Texas and to talk about solutions.

"Building a Healthier Texas: Innovations in Diabetes Prevention Across Texas," was a webinar that brought together experts and community leaders to share promising practices in nutrition-focused diabetes prevention. The virtual event, held in recognition of National Diabetes Month, showcased how Texas communities are linking healthcare with nutrition access and education to improve outcomes and prevent chronic disease.

"Diabetes is often preventable through the right combination of nutrition education, food access, and community support," said Janet Walker, President and CEO of the Texas Association of Community Health Plans. "Across Texas, we're seeing community driven innovative models that prove when we connect individuals and families with healthy food and evidence-based nutrition guidance, we can change the trajectory of this disease."

"Our work at Texas Health Institute is rooted in partnership," said Ankit Sanghavi, MPH, BDS, Executive Director, Texas Health Institute. "Together with community health plans, diabetes prevention programs, and community food banks, we are advancing community-powered change and strengthening systems needed to create a healthier Texas."

"Food insecurity and chronic disease are deeply connected," said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the state association of food banks. "By ensuring families have access to nutritious food and the knowledge to make healthy choices, we're not just feeding communities—we're helping them thrive. Together, we can create a future where health and nutrition go hand in hand for every Texan. Food banks have a big role to play in this effort, and across the state, they're working to prevent chronic diseases like diabetes by integrating nutrition education and healthy food access into their programs."

About National Diabetes Month National Diabetes Month, observed every November, raises awareness about diabetes and its impact on millions of Americans.

