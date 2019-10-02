Texas Attorney Charla Aldous Admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers

Founded in 1950, the ACTL is comprised of the best of the trial bar from the U.S. and Canada, with membership limited to no more than 1% of the total lawyer population of any state or province. In addition to being formally nominated and thoroughly vetted, potential Fellows must have a minimum of 15 years' trial experience, considerable recognition and results, and exceptional character.

During the College's 2019 Annual Meeting in Vancouver, BC, Charla was formally recognized for her mastery of the art of advocacy, and a career in which she's exemplified the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility, and collegiality.

With members like Aldous, the ACTL furthers its mission to improve the standards of trial practice, the administration of justice, and equal access to fair and just representation for all.

Charla Aldous is Partner at Aldous \ Walker, a Dallas based trial practice that's secured victories for claimants and injured victims in a range of civil litigation across Texas and the nation. In addition to helping the firm secure precedent-setting rulings and multi-million dollar verdicts against powerful corporations, Aldous has been included among Texas Super Lawyers Top 100, The Best Lawyers in America, and was named the 2019 Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs Lawyer of the Year. Visit www.aldouslaw.com to learn more.

