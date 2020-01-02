Texas Attorneys Clyde Siebman, Michael Smith Named Among State's Best

SHERMAN and MARSHALL, Texas, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas attorneys Clyde M. Siebman and Michael C. Smith of Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith once again have earned spots on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list based on their extensive work in intellectual property law.

Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Siebman claimed his 17th consecutive selection to the guide of leading Texas lawyers. Mr. Smith was recognized for the 12th straight year. The 2019 Texas Super Lawyers list is published by Thomson Reuters based on nominations from lawyers across the state.

Mr. Siebman and Mr. Smith are well-known for their decades of successful work for clients in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in addition to state and federal courts across Texas. Co-founded by Mr. Siebman in 1991, Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith maintains offices in Sherman, Plano, Dallas, Marshall, Tyler and Lufkin.

Mr. Siebman and Mr. Smith have appeared as counsel of record in thousands of cases filed in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Districts of Texas. Mr. Siebman is the Founding President of the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association and Chairman of the Planning Committee for the annual Eastern District of Texas Bench Bar Conference.

Mr. Smith is the author of the influential Eastern District of Texas Blog, the go-to source for information on Eastern District courts and case decisions. He and the other attorneys at Siebman Forrest have represented some of the world's top businesses, including telecommunications companies, local governments, cybersecurity firms, health care companies, and many others.

Siebman Forrest is a Texas-based, trial-focused law firm widely known for its work representing local, national and international clients in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Districts of Texas. The firm's trial experience includes a wide variety of civil litigation, including patent, trademark and trade secret matters, as well as cases involving the False Claims Act, fraud, breach of contract, and wrongful death. To learn more about the firm, please visit http://www.siebman.com.

