Texas Bankruptcy Law Firm Forshey Prostok L.L.P. Adds Additional Firepower

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The complex bankruptcy and restructuring law firm Forshey Prostok L.L.P. is pleased to announce the addition of Michael D. "Mickey" Ricketts as Of Counsel in the firm's Fort Worth headquarters.

Mr. Ricketts, who handles bankruptcy and commercial litigation, has also done extensive work as an intellectual property litigator, successfully representing plaintiffs and defendants in complex patent infringement cases across a wide range of industries, including 3D computer graphics, augmented reality, GPS-based asset tracking, and hand tools. Before becoming a lawyer, Mr. Ricketts was a software/systems engineer in the U.S. defense industry.

To learn more about Mr. Rickets, visit: https://forsheyprostok.com/attorneys/michael-d-ricketts/.

"Mickey's skills as a litigator will serve our clients well," said managing partner Jeff Prostok. "His technology and engineering background give him the attention to detail and analytical skills that are important in every bankruptcy case. As the challenging economy causes demand for our services to rise, we're glad to have him on our team."

Mr. Ricketts holds dual B.A. degrees in computer science and music from Southern Methodist University (2001) and received his J.D. from SMU's Dedman School of Law in 2010. He is licensed to practice law in Texas and is admitted to practice before the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Eastern, and Western Districts of Texas. He is also a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute.

About Forshey Prostok L.L.P.

Forshey Prostok L.L.P. provides extensive experience in all areas of bankruptcy law from its offices in Fort Worth and Dallas. The firm's scope of representation includes handling complex business reorganizations, enforcing of creditor's rights, leading commercial and bankruptcy-related litigation, overseeing creditors' committees, directing workouts, and closing bankruptcy acquisitions. Forshey Prostok is ranked by the Chambers USA legal guide and received a Tier 1 ranking from Best Law Firms for bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights. For more information, visit https://forsheyprostok.com/.

Media Contact:

Amy Hunt

1-214-801-8116

[email protected]

SOURCE Forshey Prostok L.L.P.

Related Links

https://forsheyprostok.com

