Texas Bar Private Insurance Exchange Adds 'Decent' Plans, Giving Independent Attorneys Access to Affordable Health Insurance

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Member Benefits , administrator of the Texas Bar Private Insurance Exchange, has partnered with Decent to provide more affordable health coverage options to independent lawyers. The program launched plans exclusively for the Austin area in September 2019, and will soon be available in other areas of the state.

The Texas Bar Private Insurance Exchange is an independent health insurance marketplace designed for State Bar of Texas members, their staff and dependents. Decent health plans will be offered through the exchange at a discounted rate.

"Independent lawyers face challenges similar to other self-employed professionals when it comes to health insurance — many options are either expensive or lacking in quality. A partnership like this helps to support a growing, independent legal community," said Nick Trefry, Member Benefits COO.

Decent's plans feature year-round enrollment, unlimited free primary care with a family medicine doctor, and premiums up to 50 percent below market rate for comparable plans. Unlike short-term health insurance, Decent health plans are all compliant with the federal health law (Affordable Care Act).

"This is healthcare coverage that people want and need," said Nick Soman, CEO of Decent.

The State Bar of Texas has more than 95,000 members, many of whom are considered self-employed or sole proprietors.

About Decent

Decent provides affordable health plans for self-employed professionals (freelancers, sole proprietors, and 1099 contractors) and their families. Their plans offer year-round open enrollment to the affordable ACA-compliant bronze and silver plans, premiums up to 50 percent lower than typical market rates, unlimited free primary care visits with a personal doctor, and access to an ever-expanding network and the world's largest hospital system. Decent plans are currently available in Austin, Texas and will soon be expanding to other parts of the U.S. www.decent.com.

About Member Benefits

Member Benefits is a technology-driven insurance brokerage and third-party administrator that focuses on benefit programs and insurance exchanges for member-based organizations. They specialize in the design, marketing, and administration of programs for employer groups, associations, affinity groups, and franchises. The company has office locations in Jacksonville, Florida and Austin, Texas. www.memberbenefits.com

About The Texas Bar Private Insurance Exchange

The Texas Bar Private Insurance Exchange is a multi-carrier private exchange designed for State Bar of Texas members, their staff and dependents. The exchange is an official State Bar of Texas Member Benefits Program. Users of the marketplace can compare and purchase both individual and employer group products from insurance providers who compete for business within the exchange. The exchange provides year-round concierge-level support and advocacy not readily available in the market.

