Texas-based Botkin Chiarello Calaf Earns 2026 Chambers USA Rankings for Intellectual Property, Commercial Litigation

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin, Texas-based litigation boutique Botkin Chiarello Calaf is recognized in the 2026 edition of the annual Chambers USA rankings for the firm's successful representation of clients in complex business disputes and intellectual property lawsuits involving trade secrets, trademarks, and copyrights.

The firm's rankings in the annual guide produced by London-based Chambers and Partners follow the firm's selection earlier this year as one of the top boutique law firms in Texas in the 2026 Chambers USA Spotlight Guide.

Chambers USA researchers interviewed law firm clients and lawyers familiar with the work of eligible individuals and firms, including attorneys they have opposed in court. One of those clients described Botkin Chiarello Calaf as home to "smart, pragmatic lawyers who have an excellent handle on Texas substantive law."

Botkin Chiarello Calaf was also noted for the "balance of big-firm credentials and training," with the "personal approach" and "responsiveness of a boutique." The firm's courtroom expertise was a popular topic, with another client saying the firm has "great litigators who provide strategic acumen and persuasive advocacy."

Botkin Chiarello Calaf's elevation to the national Chambers rankings follows a series of significant verdicts, court rulings, and settlements secured by the firm's proven team of trial and appellate advocates.

"Chambers doesn't rank a lot of firms our size, so it means a lot to be included only a few years since launching Botkin Chiarello Calaf," said name partner María Amelia Calaf. "Our selection speaks to the trust our clients put in our firm."

Austin, Texas-based Botkin Chiarello Calaf is home to seasoned lawyers who deliver elite big law talent through tailored small-firm solutions. Recognized in Chambers USA and other respected guides, the firm's attorneys draw from extensive backgrounds in national law firms, corporate in-house departments, and state litigation leadership to help clients successfully navigate complex commercial disputes and intellectual property lawsuits. Botkin Chiarello Calaf is majority-woman-owned, providing high-stakes legal advocacy with a robust commitment to pro bono representation and diversity initiatives.

SOURCE Botkin Chiarello Calaf PLLC