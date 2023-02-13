Texas-Based Business Jordan E's Popcorn & Candy Co. Announces Franchising Opportunities

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan E. Molina, co-founder and CEO of Jordan E's Popcorn & Candy Co., announced today that her rapidly growing popcorn and candy concept is now presenting franchising opportunities in a market saturated by sweet treats. Offering a modern twist on an old-fashioned, nostalgic storefront, Molina says that it is not about reinventing the wheel, but instead, the adage 'what's old is new' again.

"We are beyond thrilled to expand the footprint of Jordan E's to other communities throughout the country," said Molina. "Our goal is to extend this opportunity to those equally passionate about delivering quality sweets and top-notch customer service."

Franchisees must secure standalone or in-line locations between 2,000 and 2,500 square feet to support the company's vibrant model. Once on board, franchisees will gain exclusive access to the company's proven technology tools and guidance system, extensive training, support and expertise, recipes, and much more. Initial investments range from $147,200 to $438,500 and include an initial franchising fee for each unit.

"My mother and I started this business to create a fun-loving atmosphere and great experience for people of all ages. We also wanted to design a modern brand and a timeless concept based on quality, nostalgia, experience, flexibility, and simplicity, and I think we've accomplished just that," added Molina.

What Makes Us Different:

Our exclusive concept challenges the average mom-and-pop and commercial convenience and candy store. Its exclusive, vibrant backdrop is adorned with bright colors that will have customers smiling and reminiscing about their past.

We specialize in tantalizing the tastebuds with one-of-a-kind, unheard-of popcorn flavors such as birthday cake, bubble gum, butter finger, and cherry, not to mention the traditional butter, cheese, and caramel choices and sweet treats that cannot be found anywhere else.

Building a business backed by big numbers…

Candy production in the U.S. was valued at a whopping $12 billion in 2022, with a stable annual growth of 1% over the past five years. With consumer spending on the rise, U.S. candy production is forecasted to grow at least another 5% in the next two years. Meanwhile, Americans consume an average of more than 14 billion quarts of popcorn per year.

*Statistics and facts sourced from Step By Step Business, an accurate, comprehensive, and popular online source for people looking to start, run, and grow their business, and The Popcorn Board at Corny Facts (popcorn.org).

About Jordan E's Popcorn & Candy Co.

Jordan E's was founded in October 2019 in Waxahachie, Texas. The candy company caters to individuals of all ages, selling an assortment of gourmet popcorn in six different sizes and 60 flavors. The storefront also sells a great selection of fudge, nuts, chocolate, and other sweet treats, glass-bottled sodas, and unique gift ideas. Purchases can be made in-store or online and shipping is available.

