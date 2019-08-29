Texas Based Civil Engineering Firm Jones|Carter Continues to Grow Their Team in North Texas Region

Kroehler's experience encompasses both private and public sectors with projects that include commercial land development, office buildings, multifamily developments, education facilities, airport hangars, gas pipeline projects, public infrastructure, transportation, and utility relocations. Kroehler received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky and maintains his Professional Engineering licenses in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kentucky.

"I am excited to be at Jones|Carter," Jon Kroehler said. "It is great to be part of a knowledgeable team that maintains a strong focus on alignment with client goals and effective communication. I look forward to growing and learning with this team."

About Jones|Carter

With more than 40 years of experience, Texas-based civil engineering firm Jones|Carter proudly provides civil engineering and surveying services for both private development and public infrastructure improvements. Since establishing headquarters in 1976 in Houston, Jones|Carter has opened an additional eight locations throughout Texas. An Engineering News-Record Top 500 National Firm, Jones|Carter has consistently been voted a Best Place to Work.

