Texas Based Civil Engineering Firm Jones|Carter Grows with Addition of Steve Eklund, PE

"Having someone with Steve's experience and wealth of knowledge has brought new dimensions to our team," said Site Development Practice Leader Darren Willis. "We are thrilled to have him on our team and look forward to doing great things together."

Steve's experience encompasses public infrastructure, mixed-use development, post-secondary education, retail, warehouse and light industrial, hospitality, and multi-family and single-family residential development. He is an active member of the Association of Commercial Real Estate Professionals, Urban Land Institute, and National Association of Industrial and Office Professionals.

"Joining Jones|Carter has been inspiring because of their dedication to client service and relentless approach to the Quality Management Process," said Steve. "I am thrilled to be included in the future of such a progressive and forward-thinking group."

About Jones|Carter

For the past 40 years, Jones|Carter has provided engineering and surveying services to the public and private sectors. The Texas-based civil engineering firm was established in Houston in 1976. Since then, J|C has grown to nine locations throughout Texas. Jones|Carter is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 National Firm and has consistently been voted a Top Workplace.

