Texas-Based Companies Join Forces to Modernize and Simplify Healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber changed the way we commute. Amazon changed the way we shop. And now, Reliant Immune Diagnostics' MDBox, along with Texas based grocer H-E-B, is changing the way we receive basic healthcare.

It's healthcare for the modern world: Simple. Affordable. Accessible. Go from symptom to solution in less than 30 minutes. MDBox is a complete medical visit on your phone for one low price. If you've got a symptom, we've got a solution.

And boy, do we need it! According to a recent study by Wallethub, Texas has the MOST UNINSURED adults and the THIRD MOST UNINSURED children in the country, making it one of the worst states for healthcare. And for those who ARE INSURED, they still face high deductibles and long wait times, just to receive treatment for basic needs - like strep throat or a urinary tract infection. That's where MDBox comes in.

THE MDBox SOLUTION:

RIGHT NOW, whether a person has health insurance, or not, they can walk into select H-E-B pharmacies in Texas and purchase a single doctor visit at the pharmacy counter. It's a complete medical visit that takes place through an app on one's phone for less than $50. The on-demand medical provider who conducts the visit through video chat can prescribe medication, if it's needed. It's a simple, one-stop-shop, that people can afford. There's no other company in the world offering its customers over-the-counter telemedicine visits.

HERE'S HOW IT WORKS:

For example, say someone has a sore throat. They've been down this road before, and KNOW it's most likely strep. They need an antibiotic, but it's a Saturday and their doctor's office is closed. Their OLD solution would be to go to an afterhours clinic or the nearest urgent care, wait hours to see a doctor, just to be diagnosed with something they already knew they had, pay $150 or more, and then drive to a pharmacy to finally pick-up their prescription.

Compare that to MDBox. A person goes to a select H-E-B pharmacy, purchases an MDBox telemedicine visit and downloads the MDBox app. Once in the app, answer some basic questions about their symptoms, and within minutes, they are connected to a licensed medical provider who, through video chat, is able to diagnose their condition and determine an appropriate treatment plan. The doctor visit is complete in less than 30 minutes, for under $50. They'll be able to get a prescription if one is needed. No insurance necessary, no appointment needed and no hidden fees!

It's healthcare for the modern world: Simple. Affordable. Accessible. Go from symptom to solution, in less than 30 minutes, 24/7/365!

Go to www.mdbox.com to learn more & www.mdbox.com/store-locator to find MDBox in H-E-B.

