AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elopea is proving to the wedding industry that an expensive, stressful wedding doesn't have to be the only way to get married. With small-scale weddings and elopements on the rise, Texan-based Elopea has taken advantage of the trend and offers innovative, intimate, and all-inclusive weddings that have everything a couple and their loved ones need for an elegant wedding ceremony.

Texas Based Elopea Now Offering Couples In-House Financing For Small Weddings

As a luxurious, innovative, and intimate wedding planning company with home office based in Austin, Elopea is passionate about providing an unforgettable experience. They're on a mission to ensure that brides and grooms-to-be can book a venue they love, have a ceremony for 2 full hours, and relax in a limo, in front of the professional's camera, or in front of their wedding minister. And now, Elopea is making this special day more accessible and available to engaged couples by offering in-house financing on a payment plan.

Couples can easily book their wedding in as little as 4 easy payments with zero credit checks. Elopea's founder, Michelle Cua, has a mission behind the new payment plan offerings: "At Elopea, we're all about making elegant, intimate wedding ceremonies available to anybody in Texas looking to experience luxury on a budget. We understand that weddings can be notoriously expensive. With Elopea, we're taking the taboo out of small, intimate elopements and wedding ceremonies, taking the stress out of planning, and providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a variety of payment options. No bride or groom is left behind."

Since they began, the Elopea team has been working hard to change the wedding experience by bringing together resources and experts to make ceremonies memorable and special. Each ceremony is unique and customized to the bride and groom's liking. With innovation, technology, and personal touches, the Elopea team is revolutionizing the wedding ceremony and wedding planning to create your dream wedding. And now, they're changing the way couples pay for their big day. In less than 90 days, they will be integrating Klarna and other payment providers to make booking even easier. Soon, Elopea will even accept crypto wedding payments.

Elopea looks forward to providing couples with as many payment options as possible to accommodate all budgets.

