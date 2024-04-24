Texas-Based Emler Swim School Dives Into Twelfth State with Acquisition of Six-Location Njswim

A Shared Commitment to Safety and Enjoyment Solidifies This Natural Integration

DALLAS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emler Swim School acquired New Jersey Swim Schools, Inc. (Njswim), a family business founded and created by Joe Oehme, a Brick, NJ native, with facilities in Sparta Township, Landing, Florham Park, Manasquan, Brick, and Turnersville, New Jersey. The deal, in Q4 2023, expands Emler's footprint to 51 facilities across Texas, California, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Virginia, Colorado, Washington, Wisconsin, and New Jersey.

"This partnership is a natural alignment of cultures, as both our organizations share common goals," remarked Greg Laird, CEO of Emler. "Under Joe's leadership, the Njswim team has successfully established a safe and fun space for families to bring their children for swim education. Safety is our utmost priority, and our founding principles emphasize providing children with a fun experience that fosters a genuine love for the water. During our visits to Njswim's locations, we discovered environments reminiscent of Emler's commitment to safety and the joy of learning."

Joe Oehme, President & CEO of Njswim, shared, "This industry is unique in that we find it very easy to share and provide business strategies because we all are truly on the same team. We're all working to make our world, communities, and families safer in and around the water."

Joe has dedicated over two decades to teaching swimming to children, positively impacting countless lives along the way. His passion for water safety and child well-being served as the guiding force behind the establishment of Njswim. Comprising individuals who share his love for children and enthusiasm for teaching, Joe's team has been instrumental in Njswim's evolution from a single facility to an impressive six, catering to the diverse needs of families across different communities with year-round swimming.

At the heart of Njswim's success is the team's genuine commitment to taking parental trust seriously. By fostering a nurturing environment for children, Njswim has earned a stellar reputation that resonates warmly within the communities it serves, garnering attention in various New Jersey media outlets for its life-saving services and exceptional instructional quality.

Emler Swim School, in business for almost 50 years, teaches an award-winning curriculum while nurturing children in a healthy, safe and fun environment. Founded on the principle that every child has the ability to swim, Emler offers a 100% swimmer guarantee and teaches children how to self-rescue in case of an accident. Swimming is viewed not just as another activity but as another layer of drowning prevention to keep children safe. For more information about Emler Swim School, visit emlerswimschool.com.

Njswim will continue to operate under its current name with the same enrollment plans and staff. For more information about Njswim, visit njswim.com.

About Emler Swim School

Founded in 1975, Emler Swim School prioritizes creating a fun and safe environment for children to learn swimming. With a proven curriculum and dedicated staff, Emler is committed to nurturing children's love for the water while ensuring their safety.

For more information on each location and job openings, visit emlerswimschool.com. Follow us: Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter .

