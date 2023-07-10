Texas-Based Nonprofit Forefront Living Brings Innovative Senior Living Community to La Cantera in San Antonio

Forefront Living's Bella Vida at La Cantera is designed for vibrant seniors with innovative programming that combines resort-level amenities with wellness concierge services.

SAN ANTONIO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon San Antonio seniors will have a brand-new option for independent living – Bella Vida at La Cantera. The community offers an innovative approach to senior living – with flexible and customizable service delivery and resort-level amenities. Bella Vida is designed to deliver a mix of amenities and wellness, as well as peace of mind.

The 21-acre community is near the Eilan Hotel and Spa and La Cantera Resort and Spa and adjacent to the Crownridge neighborhood in San Antonio. Bella Vida is being developed by Texas-based nonprofit Forefront Living, long considered a leader in the senior living industry. Credit: Forefront Living Bella Vida, a new independent living community in San Antonio, will soon break ground north of 1604 off I-10. Featuring an innovative approach to senior living, Bella Vida is designed to deliver a mix of amenities and wellness. Credit: Forefront Living

The 21-acre community will be located just north of 1604 off I-10, near the Eilan Hotel and Spa and La Cantera Resort and Spa. It is adjacent to the Crownridge neighborhood and overlooks the rolling hills of Texas Hill Country. Bella Vida is being developed by Texas-based nonprofit Forefront Living, long considered a leader in the senior living industry.

"San Antonio seniors deserve the quality and level of services we provide. We look forward to exceeding their expectations in every way possible," said Tim Mallad, CEO of Forefront Living. "We plan to create a community where residents can thrive. Not only will the community be beautiful, but it will be filled with the amenities that make it easy to live an active and engaging lifestyle."

Once complete, Bella Vida will consist of 153 Independent Living apartment homes and 40 villas with attached garages, with a variety of floor plans ranging from 820 to 2,550 square feet. A rich variety of amenities will include a salon and spa, fitness center, sports courts (such as pickleball), casual fine dining, an indoor swimming pool, a walking trail, wellness programming, and more.

Recognizing that today's seniors desire flexibility and choice, Forefront Living will offer their "Flexible Service Program" that allows residents to customize their service package based on their preferences and lifestyle.

Opportunities for seniors to learn more about the community will be offered in the coming weeks, providing pre-construction benefits to those who express an early interest.

Bella Vida is launching a Priority Program available at BellaVidaSA.org or by calling 210-660-5558, with membership open to a limited number of seniors. Risk-free, the program offers early access to community floor plans and details, as well as opportunities for pre-construction pricing and benefits.

Maintaining an independent living lifestyle means multiple things to seniors today. Everything from fitness and wellness to creating social ties, to traveling without worrying about property maintenance, are all part of the appeal. Bella Vida at La Cantera will also provide a new approach to maintaining a long-lasting independent lifestyle - a wellness concierge service. If and when residents need future care or additional assistance, wellness services can be added in seamlessly without necessitating a move to a different community or area of the neighborhood. A special Memory Support neighborhood will also be offered for those who would benefit from a more secure and programmed setting.

"We've designed Bella Vida at La Cantera to provide a continuity of support," noted Mallad. "Today's seniors want a self-directed life, and Forefront Living wants to honor their preferences at every stage. Bella Vida at La Cantera will provide a "Beautiful Life" for San Antonians who have worked hard and deserve this lifestyle."

ABOUT FOREFRONT LIVING:

Texas-based Forefront Living is a faith-based nonprofit organization comprised of a U.S. News & World Report-recognized continuing care retirement community (CCRC), Presbyterian Village North, the leading hospice services of Faith Presbyterian Hospice, the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center, the Outlook at Windhaven [under construction and scheduled to open in 2024], and Bella Vida at La Cantera, scheduled to open in 2026.

The Forefront Living Foundation and its Board of Trustees leadership team help ensure excellence and compassionate care for those residents, patients, and families. The organization strives to empower individuals to live their lives to the fullest by establishing a standard for excellence, premier training, quality services, and compassionate care. All entities of Forefront Living are committed to making each moment matter for those we serve. For additional information, please visit www.forefrontliving.org and www.BellaVidaSA.org .

