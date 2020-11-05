Texas-based Provost Umphrey Among Nation's Best Law Firms for 13th Year

BEAUMONT, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP has earned a place in the 2021 Best Law Firms guide by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, marking the 13th year in a row the firm has received such recognition.

Provost Umphrey earned top rankings in the Beaumont metro area for representing plaintiffs in mass torts and class actions, personal injury and product liability litigation. The Nashville office earned recognition for labor and employment litigation. To learn about the firm's top practice rankings, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/profile/provost-umphrey-law-firm-l-l-p/overview/15784.

Best Law Firms rankings are based on extensive evaluations by clients and attorneys in the same practice areas, as well as peer and editorial review of the information provided by law firms.

To be eligible, a firm must have at least one lawyer in the 2021 Best Lawyers in America guide, which compiles its list through surveys from attorneys nationwide. Fourteen Provost Umphrey attorneys earned placement in this year's guide. Two received "Lawyer of the Year" honors, given to attorneys who received the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Equity Partner James E. Payne earned this distinction for his work in product liability litigation on behalf of plaintiffs, and Attorney J. Keith Hyde earned this distinction for his work in mass torts and class actions on behalf of plaintiffs, with additional recognition for his work in personal injury and product liability litigation.

Nine firm attorneys also earned Texas Super Lawyers honors. Firm Equity Partner Bryan O. Blevins Jr. has been recognized for his work representing plaintiffs injured by consumer products. Equity Partners Edward D. Fisher, Joe J. Fisher II, D'Juana Parks, and James E. Payne made the annual listing for their representation of plaintiffs involved in various personal injury cases. Firm attorneys Darren L. Brown, Matthew C. Matheny, and David P. Wilson were also honored for their plaintiffs' personal injury work, with Attorney J. Keith Hyde earning recognition for his environmental litigation practice.

About Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP

For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those in need. Our attorneys fight for clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People. To learn more, visit http://www.provostumphrey.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP

Related Links

http://www.provostumphrey.com

