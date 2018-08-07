Texas-based Rebecca Creek Distillery Continues Expansion Plan, Spirits Now Available In Tennessee

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Rebecca Creek Distillery, one of the largest craft distilleries in North America, has continued its U.S. expansion plan by adding its award-winning spirits to shelves throughout the state of Tennessee. The distillery's artisan spirits are now available in 11 states across the country.

Rebecca Creek Distillery has partnered with Antioch, Tennessee-based Athens Distributing to handle the statewide distribution of the handcrafted spirits, which include Rebecca Creek Fine Texas Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka, and Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka. Rebecca Creek Distillery's spirits lineup has received numerous medals and awards, including platinum and gold medals from the SIP Awards International Spirits Competition, double-gold medals in 'The Fifty Best' spirits competition, and a rating of 93 points from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

"We are thrilled to have the chance to expand Rebecca Creek Distillery into Tennessee, a state known for its rich whiskey," said Howard Jeffery, CEO of Rebecca Creek Distillery. "It's truly been an honor to share our handcrafted Texas spirits with whiskey and vodka fans in so many new places, and we look forward to adding even more states to our expansion roster shortly."

Founded in 2009, Rebecca Creek Distillery was one of the first legal distilleries in south Texas since Prohibition. Its spirits are currently on shelves in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, Missouri, Florida, South Carolina and now Tennessee.

ABOUT REBECCA CREEK DISTILLERY



Founded in 2009 by Steve Ison, Rebecca Creek Distillery was one of the first legal distilleries in South Texas since Prohibition. It has since grown to become one of the largest craft distilleries in North America. Its product lineup includes Rebecca Creek Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka, and Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka. The Distillery offers free tours on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and its tasting room and gift shop are open-to-the-public for group tastings and private events for up to 500 people. For more information on Rebecca Creek Distillery, call (830) 714-4581 or visit us:

In person, at: 26605 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, TX 78260

78260 On the web: visit www.RebeccaCreekDistillery.com

On Facebook: www.facebook.com/RebeccaCreekDistillery

On Instagram: www.instagram.com/RebeccaCreekWhiskey/

On Twitter: www.twitter.com/rebeccacwhiskey

