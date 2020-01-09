Texas-based Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith Named Among Top U.S. Law Firms

SHERMAN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America once again have recognized Texas-based Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith on the exclusive list of Best Law Firms.

The 2020 list of Best Law Firms represents the sixth consecutive selection for Siebman Forrest, which maintains offices in Sherman, Plano, Dallas, Marshall, Tyler and Lufkin.

Earlier this year, firm co-founder Clyde Siebman was named as the 2020 Lawyer of the Year in Dallas/Fort Worth in The Best Lawyers in America for his work in copyright law matters. Mr. Siebman, who is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, also was recognized in Best Lawyers for his expertise in commercial litigation, trademark law and patent litigation.

Mr. Siebman's appearance in Best Lawyers and Siebman Forrest's selection on the Best Law Firms list are based solely on nominations submitted by other lawyers who practice in the same areas of law.

Siebman Forrest is widely known for the firm's decades of work on behalf of individuals and companies in state and federal courtrooms across Texas. The firm's attorneys have served as counsel in more than 1,000 cases heard in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Name partner Elizabeth Forrest is a highly regarded attorney who represents clients in a variety of litigation matters, including business disputes, patent and trademark infringement, theft of trade secrets, False Claims Act cases, and other civil lawsuits filed in state and federal courts.

Firm attorney Jeff Burley has represented clients in significant cases for more than 30 years. His expertise includes cases involving personal injury and wrongful death, construction litigation, insurance claims, business litigation, and employment matters.

Siebman Forrest is a Texas-based, trial-focused law firm widely known for its work representing local, national and international clients in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western Districts of Texas. The firm's trial experience includes a wide variety of civil litigation, including patent, trademark and trade secret matters, as well as cases involving the False Claims Act, fraud, breach of contract, and wrongful death. To learn more about the firm, please visit http://www.siebman.com.

