Texas-Based Start-Up LUCIA EYES Launches Nationwide Awareness Campaign #BlockEBLEWithLE To Alert Parents To The Risks Of Excessive Blue Light Exposure (EBLE)

The Fort Worth, Texas-based Huber Family founded LUCIAEYES.com is co-led by 17-year-old Liz Huber who, along with her siblings, selected the fashion-forward frame styles and the frames' personalized names.

"The human brain does not completely develop the protective coating or myelin until age 25, putting school-aged kids at highest risk due to their round-the-clock exposure to (EBLE)," said Liz Huber.

"Unmitigated (EBLE) causes progressively negative health impacts and research now shows that (EBLE) can jeopardize children's overall well-being and inhibit their ability to concentrate. New research shows a connection between high-levels of (EBLE) and the enhanced occurrence of early stage Autism symptoms, Diabetes and other autoimmune diseases," said Dan Huber.

"Most blue-light blocking eyewear merely serves a cosmetic function utilizing a spray-on coating that only provides 3%-10% blue-light mitigation. LUCIA EYES' line of eyewear offers a lens impregnated with blue-light mitigating technology from 45%-100%," Huber continued.

Liz Huber inspired Dan to launch the LUCIA EYES brand after witnessing his 8-year-long illness caused by mold exposure and other autoimmune symptoms triggered by (EBLE).

"(EBLE) also began to have a debilitating effect on Liz, despite her minimal use of blue-light producing screens. Within a year of her using a computer for schoolwork, her vision deteriorated to the point where she needed prescription lenses and her discomfort from severe headaches didn't end until we added the blue-light blocking technology to her prescription," Dan Huber said.

LUCIAEYES.com is offering a 10% discount to first time buyers when they use offer code: 1stPair10%Off

