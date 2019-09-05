Texas-Based Start-Up LUCIA EYES Launches Nationwide Awareness Campaign #BlockEBLEWithLE To Alert Parents To The Risks Of Excessive Blue Light Exposure (EBLE)
LUCIA VISION's LUCIAEYES.com Line of (EBLE) Preventing Eyewear Offers Industry-Leading Protection for Families from 45%-100% at 550 Nm.
Sep 05, 2019, 07:15 ET
FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LUCIA VISION co-founders Daniel(father) and Liz(daughter) Huber have launched LUCIAEYES.com to raise awareness amongst parents regarding the emerging health impacts triggered by (EBLE). (EBLE) occurs when individuals are exposed to LED and CFL light bulbs, computers screens, smartphones or tablets for more than the pediatrician-recommended: 1-hour-a-day.
LUCIAEYES.com intends to outfit every family in the US with properly fitted (EBLE) minimizing day- and night-time eyewear and has positioned LUCIA EYES™ to address the needs of families with school-aged children who are at highest risk of (EBLE).
The Fort Worth, Texas-based Huber Family founded LUCIAEYES.com is co-led by 17-year-old Liz Huber who, along with her siblings, selected the fashion-forward frame styles and the frames' personalized names.
"The human brain does not completely develop the protective coating or myelin until age 25, putting school-aged kids at highest risk due to their round-the-clock exposure to (EBLE)," said Liz Huber.
"Unmitigated (EBLE) causes progressively negative health impacts and research now shows that (EBLE) can jeopardize children's overall well-being and inhibit their ability to concentrate. New research shows a connection between high-levels of (EBLE) and the enhanced occurrence of early stage Autism symptoms, Diabetes and other autoimmune diseases," said Dan Huber.
"Most blue-light blocking eyewear merely serves a cosmetic function utilizing a spray-on coating that only provides 3%-10% blue-light mitigation. LUCIA EYES' line of eyewear offers a lens impregnated with blue-light mitigating technology from 45%-100%," Huber continued.
Liz Huber inspired Dan to launch the LUCIA EYES brand after witnessing his 8-year-long illness caused by mold exposure and other autoimmune symptoms triggered by (EBLE).
"(EBLE) also began to have a debilitating effect on Liz, despite her minimal use of blue-light producing screens. Within a year of her using a computer for schoolwork, her vision deteriorated to the point where she needed prescription lenses and her discomfort from severe headaches didn't end until we added the blue-light blocking technology to her prescription," Dan Huber said.
