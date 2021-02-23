Texas Bestselling Author Nominated For YA Book of the Year Award

AMARILLO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based author Andrew J Brandt's bestselling novel Palo Duro has been nominated for Young Adult Book of the Year from the Mountain & Plains Independent Booksellers Association's "Reading the West" Awards.

The novel, which debuted at #1 on Amazon's young adult charts in May 2020, is a fictionalized tale of mystery set in the eponymous canyon. Fit for all ages, Palo Duro is a story that draws on the history – and the mysteries – of the Texas panhandle and the native tribes that once called the land home.

The Reading the West Book Awards are sponsored and promoted by the Mountains & Plains Independent Booksellers Association. The awards honor the best fiction, non-fiction, and illustrated books for adults and children set in one of the states, or created by an author or artist living or working in the region. The awards, given to books published in the previous calendar year, celebrate the rich variety of writing in and about this region, and reflect the extraordinary diversity of the reading public.

Blue Handle Publishing is a Texas-based independent publishing company focusing on publishing authors from the region.

