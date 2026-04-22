Texas Biomed establishes new Tuberculosis Innovation and Technology Fund to improve research and treatments for world's deadliest infectious disease

SAN ANTONIO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Biomedical Research Institute has established a new $2 million Tuberculosis Innovation and Technology Fund supported by philanthropic investment to accelerate future TB discoveries, therapies and cures.

Tuberculosis (TB) is the world's deadliest infectious disease, causing more than one million deaths globally each year. The new Texas Biomed fund supports the recruitment and retention of top scientific talent in a highly competitive field and the purchase of next-generation research technologies. The advanced tools allow for the study of cell-to-cell interactions, disease progression and infection mechanisms at a magnitude not previously available in the region.

"This is a powerful investment in the future of TB research," said Larry Schlesinger, MD, President and CEO of Texas Biomed, and an internationally recognized TB researcher. "The fund allows us to strengthen our scientific capabilities and brings us closer to more effective prevention and treatment for a disease that affects millions worldwide. We are deeply grateful for this vote of confidence in our mission."

Sarah Fortune, MD, Chair of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said the Texas Biomed fund strengthens overall global efforts to prevent the resurgence of TB.

"This philanthropic investment in TB research at Texas Biomedical Research Institute will be transformative in the fight against tuberculosis," she said. "TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases, and sustained innovation is essential to help end the global TB epidemic. This is a powerful example of how public-private partnerships can accelerate scientific progress and advance public health for communities around the world."

With the new funding, Texas Biomed has acquired the Akoya Phenocycler system and the Emulate Orb and Zoe Culture module system, advanced organ-on-a-chip technologies that enable researchers to accelerate the identification of biomarkers and the testing of vaccines and therapeutics. These New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) at Texas Biomed accelerate discoveries and drug development by complementing required studies to ensure new medicines are safe for people.

TB is often thought of as an illness of the past, or one only found in developing nations. It remains a significant health concern in Texas, which consistently reports some of the highest numbers of TB cases in the country. In 2024, Texas recorded 1,270 cases of TB, a 16% increase since 2022.

Texas Biomed also hosts one of the nation's premier NIH-funded training centers for TB research. Known as the Interdisciplinary NexGen TB Research Advancement Center (IN-TRAC), it harnesses the expertise, facilities and collaborations based at the Institute and across South Texas. Partners include Texas Biomed, UTHealth Houston School of Public Health Brownsville, UT Rio Grande Valley, The Heartland National TB Center and The Texas Center for Infectious Diseases, the only freestanding hospital dedicated to TB in the U.S. that sees some of the most challenging TB cases in the nation.

"We are grateful for the community's generous support over the years, which has helped to modernize our campus and position Texas Biomed for a new era of discovery," said Sara Wise, Vice President, Development at Texas Biomed. "This transformative fund reflects our community's commitment to scientific innovation and improving global health."

More information is available here on giving opportunities to support Texas Biomed and its mission.

SOURCE Texas Biomedical Research Institute