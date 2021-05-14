Texas Blockchain Council Welcomes FTI Consulting's Technology Segment as a New Member

DALLAS, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Blockchain Council today announced that the Technology segment at FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) has joined its membership.

FTI Technology provides a range of digital asset, cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions to clients including due diligence, valuation, technical assessments, privacy and security assessments, and regulatory compliance, along with implementation and management of disputes and investigations, making its expertise a natural fit for the Council's objectives.

The Texas Blockchain Council's mission is to promote blockchain technology initiatives that drive growth and benefit the citizens of Texas. With the influence of its members, the Council advocates for blockchain-centric public policies, to educate members of government about the benefits of blockchain and provide subject-matter expertise on topics related to blockchain and virtual currency. As a member, FTI Technology will support networking and business development between organizations that are a part of, or interested in, the Texas blockchain community.

"The Texas Blockchain Council is one of our country's leading organizations in this emerging and innovative field, and our firm is looking forward to collaborating with its members," said Steven S. McNew, a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency practice for FTI Consulting's Technology segment. "Like so many of my peers, I've considered the cryptocurrency space to be an industry full of hope and promise since its very beginnings. Since then, the revolutionary design of the blockchain network has transformed how even the largest financial services institutions look at money today. I appreciate the opportunity to be part of the Texas Blockchain Council's outstanding group of leaders."

The Blockchain and Cryptocurrency practice within FTI Technology provides strategic and advisory services to clients in fintech, financial services and banking, as well as investment firms and businesses operating in the cryptocurrency industry. The team's forensic technology and digital assets experts help clients with a range of needs related to cryptocurrency and blockchain business decisions and strategy, integration support and regulatory guidance. These services include forensic analysis and cryptocurrency tracing, and expert testimony in disputes, investigations and litigation. The team also designs and implements blockchain solutions and smart contracts on behalf of clients across an array of industries.

"Steve is one of the blockchain industry's foremost technical and regulatory experts" said Lee Bratcher, President of the Texas Blockchain Council. "Steve and his colleagues at FTI Technology have become important and vocal advocates for blockchain and cryptocurrency innovation and progress, and we're honored to welcome their contributions to our group's efforts."

To learn more about FTI Technology's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency practice, visit: https://www.ftitechnology.com/solutions/blockchain-advisory-services .

To learn more about the Texas Blockchain Council visit: https://texasblockchaincouncil.org/

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

